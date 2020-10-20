The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters about several upcoming deadlines for those who wish to vote absentee in the Nov. 3 election.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation.
In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 for early in-person voting. Early in-person voting ends Oct. 31. Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterID.
If you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the upcoming election, you are not required to have a witness present. Also, if you are blind, have low vision, or have impaired manual dexterity, you have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot-marking tool.
Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting or any aspect of the Nov. 3 election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at elections.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.
