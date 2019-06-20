WINCHESTER — Rock the night away at the Taylor Pavilion this summer with the seventh annual Friday Night Live concert series.
The series kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the pavilion located on the Loudoun Street Mall. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.
Friday’s concert will kick off with local blues and rock band Sons of Liberty around 5:30 p.m. The night’s headliner, Brickyard Road, is set to rock the stage around 7:30 p.m. The Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band out of Maryland will cover the tunes of the classic rock band. Their song list includes “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Workin’ for MCA” and the well-known “Free Bird.”
“The reason we selected them is because of the (Curves to Cores) HOG Rally that’s coming into town that weekend,” said Dario Savarese, president of Full Circle Marketing, which organizes Friday Night Live. “We expect over 2,500 motorcycle enthusiasts to come in for this event.”
Savarese added they plan to have different locations on the walking mall featuring motorcycle displays.
Concertgoers will find a beer and wine garden near the pavilion during the concert series. All drink proceeds will support the event’s non-profit partner, the Winchester SPCA.
The second concert in the Friday Night Live series takes place on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The evening’s headliner is The WORX, playing a wide spectrum of tunes from blues and rock, to funk and hip hop.
“The WORX has been around for 25-plus years, playing up and down the Valley,” Savarese said.
Closing out the series on Aug. 16 is local group the Robbie Limon Band. Playing Friday Night Live for several years, Robbie Limon has created the largest draw for the concert series with cover songs from the 1970s and ’80s. The event also begins at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Each of the concerts during Friday Night Live are made complete with street performers and concessions — including kettle corn, lemonade and barbecue –— up and down the Loudoun Street Mall.
“The city’s goal is to provide a fun community family-oriented environment,” Savarese said.
About 600 tickets are sold total for all three concerts each year, and about 2,000 people visit the Loudoun Street Mall during the event. Savarese expects to see an additional 1,000 to 2,000 people downtown this Friday because of the Curves to Core HOG Rally.
There are many pieces to the puzzle as to why events in Old Town Winchester like Friday Night Live are continuously successful.
“Everything from restaurants and boutiques, to city council investing in the community … to just the general public’s interest in wanting to get out and enjoy the atmosphere in Old Town,” Savarese said. “It’s not just any one element that has made Winchester successful.”
To purchase tickets in advance online visit www.enjoyotw.com. Friday Night Live is presented by Prime Lending.
