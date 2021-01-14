A no-cost COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age 75 and older set for 8 a.m.-noon Friday is being moved from the Boyce fire hall to Clarke County High School, according to a health department news release.
"Given the enthusiastic response to our first COVID vaccine offering, we made the decision to move the location to a larger venue with better parking availability," said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene.
More than 900 vaccine doses were administered at the fire hall on Monday, but senior citizens had to wait in long lines outside in the cold and there wasn't enough parking to accommodate the crowd.
Friday's Point of Dispensing (POD) operation at Clarke County High School will serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.
"Please be patient: we are planning many such PODs that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups over the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more," the release states. It adds that "where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, we will offer vaccination to both."
Health department officials ask that people at the POD wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Officials also request that people not arrive early, as doors will not open until 8 a.m., and early arrivals risk unnecessary exposure to weather conditions.
"We expect that all persons signing in prior to noon will receive their vaccines," the release states.
For those who prefer pre-scheduled appointments, Valley Health is now offering registration to a vaccine POD at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center in Winchester. Registration is available at https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations/. As of Wednesday afternoon, appointments were booked through Friday.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
