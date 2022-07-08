WINCHESTER — Andrea Cosans rolled up her sleeve Friday morning to donate blood at the Battle of the Badges blood drive, a good-natured competition between Frederick County's Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Department to see which agency could recruit the most donors.
Everyone who gave a pint of whole blood could cast one vote for their favorite agency, and those who made a power red donation — a process that collects red blood cells but returns plasma and platelets to the donors — were entitled to two votes.
When Cosans was asked if she selected police or firefighters, the executive director of the nonprofit Congregational Community Action Project in Winchester smiled slyly and said, "In America, we don't have to reveal our votes."
About an hour into Friday's daylong blood drive at the Frederick County Public Safety Building near Winchester, each agency had roughly the same number of votes. A winner was to be determined late Friday afternoon and presented with a special trophy that will be held by the champion for a year before the Battle of the Badges title is up for grabs again a year from now.
The first Battle of the Badges was held last year and the trophy was awarded to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. When asked on Friday morning to predict which agency would claim the trophy this year, Sheriff Lenny Millholland said, "I would hope that we would but whoever does, it's all for a good cause."
Steve Cunningham, an officer with Frederick County's Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, made a special point of participating in the Battle of the Badges blood drive because he wanted to help the Fire and Rescue Department take ownership of the shiny gold trophy.
"I donate blood anyway," Cunningham said, "but when I heard about this, I signed up real quick."
Frederick County Realtor Stuart Wolk countered Cunningham's vote by casting his ballot for the Sheriff's Office.
"I've been a frequent donor in the past," said Wolk, noting he has given a few gallons of blood since the 1980s. "When the sheriff posted he was having this challenge, I certainly wanted to support him. It's such a good cause."
The Battle of the Badges blood drive was coordinated and overseen by the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in Winchester, which had more than a dozen staff and volunteers on hand Friday to screen donors and collect blood.
"Our goal is 60 [pints]," Red Cross Donor Recruiter Lisa Wilt said at the start of Friday morning's drive. "Last year we collected 98 units."
This year's goal was set relatively low, Wilt said, because donors were slow to sign up prior to the event. On Thursday, though, the number of registered donors doubled in one day, so it appeared the Red Cross might exceed its 60-unit goal.
Wilt said the need for blood to help people undergoing surgeries and medical procedures is always high, but never more so than during the summer "because of vacations, people traveling. It's nice out and they have other things to do."
"Blood only has a 42-day shelf life," she said. "You've got to use it or lose it."
Power red is a particularly valuable type of blood donation. Red Cross Phlebotomist Natalie McVicker said the collection process allows her to safely get two pints of red blood cells from every donor.
"With power red, you have to have a negative blood type in order to donate," McVicker said, adding that units of power red are highly beneficial to people with certain medical conditions, including cancer.
Jesse Suire, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy, came in Friday to make a power red donation.
"I've got rare blood. I'm O negative," Suire said, referring to the only blood type that can be given to anyone, even a recipient with a different blood type.
Michelle Ritter, who works in administration at the Sheriff's Office, said donating blood is an easy way to help others in the community.
"It never hurts," Ritter said. "I just can't look at the needles."
While Friday's Battle of the Badges contained a competitive element between the Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Department, the event's real winner was the American Red Cross. That's why Cunningham said it really didn't matter if the trophy went home with the Sheriff's Office or the Fire and Rescue Department.
"Everybody's a winner in this," he said.
That may be true, but people still wanted to know which agency earned the trophy.
Leslie Caliva, community volunteer coordinator with the Winchester-based Red Cross chapter, said on Friday afternoon the Battle of the Badges cup will remain in the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for at least one more year.
To learn more about donating blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your ZIP code in the Find a Blood Drive box at the top of the page.
