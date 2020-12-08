Student, athlete, teacher, coach, administrator, community activist, sports supporter — no matter the role, Paul Wendell Dick always gave every bit of his heart and soul.
The beloved Frederick County resident, known to everyone as Wendell, died at the age of 80 on Friday. Dick's longtime friend, former state Sen. Russ Potts of Winchester, was told by Dick's son Wes that Dick suffered a heart attack. Potts also noted that Dick battled diabetes for many years.
Dick — who received an award from the American Diabetes Association for his outreach to diabetics in the local community in 2004 — put his heart and hands into just about everything you can think of in Winchester and Frederick County.
"Just a sweetheart of a guy. Irreplaceable. Just a great, dear personal friend," said Potts, who graduated from Handley High School in 1958, the same year that Dick graduated from James Wood, and attended Potomac State College in Keyser, W.Va., with Dick. "It's hard to describe all the contributions he made to this community in such an unselfish and humble way. A really humble, great Christian person.
"You can look for 100 years and never find anybody who didn't love Wendell Dick."
After graduating from West Virginia University, Dick began a 28-year career working with Frederick County Public Schools in 1963. Affectionately known as "Mr. James Wood," Dick started that career at his alma mater — where he was the recipient of The Star Leadership Award in 1958 — as a guidance counselor and teacher.
In 1965, he moved on to Frederick County Junior High School (now Frederick County Middle School). A four-sport athlete in high school and also a college athlete, Dick coached three undefeated football teams in the 1960s at the school (see a related story on his extensive involvement in athletics in the sports section). In 1974, Dick was named principal at Frederick County Middle.
In 1979, Dick became a coordinating administrator at James Wood and served as the head of James Wood's Amherst Campus. He remained in that role until he retired from education in 1991. In a 2001 interview with The Winchester Star, Dick said he retired after then-Gov. Douglas Wilder offered state teachers a retirement package that Dick said was too good to pass up.
Don Shirley — James Wood's principal from 1975-99 — said he appreciated the time he spent working with Dick greatly.
"I could always rely on Wendell for his honesty, for his dependability," Shirley said. "Just the fact that he was always there, that meant a lot to me. What was No. 1 with him was doing the best he could for the students. Secondly was to make sure that whatever he did, he did it the right way.
"There will never be another one like him in this community. He was just everywhere."
Dick's omnipresent lifestyle continued after he left education. When Potts was elected to the state senate in 1991, his first hire was Dick as director of constituent services. Potts said the numerous relationships that Dick had with people in the community made him a natural fit.
"When I hired him, I told him you're the most beloved person in Frederick County, and I want you to help me," Potts said. "I said, 'Wendell, there's only one rule working for me, and that's that we're always going to look out for the little guy. The little guy comes first. The smaller the wallet, the more we do to help that person.'
"And boy, did he do that. Because he was a champion of the underdog. He was for the little guy. People would come in, they lost their jobs, they got fired, or they did away with their job, somebody would be trying to get into college, some lady couldn't get her Social Security check, you name it, Wendell would put it front and center. When Wendell started his day in constituent services, his very first priority was that person who needed it the most, who was least able to get along without that help."
In that same 2001 interview in The Star, Dick said he left his position with Potts because government bureaucracy and red tape kept him from doing as much as he wanted to do in the community, particularly with helping the elderly.
Dick did so much with his second retirement that in 2001 he was honored by the Virginia Retired Teachers Association with its Most Active Member Award. At the time, he served on the boards of the James Wood Athletic Association (the school created its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 and named it after Dick, who was inducted into the inaugural class for his athletic achievement), the Handley Judges Athletic Association, the American Diabetes Association, the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, and Living Word Ministries Church. He was also working on various committees for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Lord Fairfax Community College, James Wood High School, and the Boy Scouts of America.
Some of Dick's awards since then include Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2004, Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way Volunteer of the Year in 2006, and the Winchester-Frederick County American Red Cross Humanitarian Award in 2007.
"When Wendell was the happiest, he was doing nice things for other people," Potts said. "When that guy got up in the morning, he never thought about himself. He thought about what he could do for other people.
"His wife Anita, I will always be grateful to her for sharing him with so many other people. He had so many friends and so many people that leaned on him to help him. He helped a lot of people behind the scenes. We'll never know just how many people he helped."
According to his obituary that ran in Monday's edition of The Winchester Star, no services will be held for Dick, which is what he wished. Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.