WINCHESTER — City Manager Dan Hoffman is promoting a concept that could bring a community center and affordable housing to North Pleasant Valley Road.
Hoffman's proposal, which would be integrated into an update to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan that is expected to be voted on later this year by City Council, involves Friendship Park and a small parcel of open land next to WINC Radio's studios at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Friendship Park is owned by the city but the WINC property is privately held by North Carolina-based Centennial Broadcasting II LLC. Centennial recently sold the radio station to Metro Radio Inc. of Fairfax, but the sale did not include the studios and offices on North Pleasant Valley Road because Metro said it would find another location for WINC's broadcast operations. That has led to broad speculation that the single-story building and 2.8 acres of land still owned by Centennial and valued by the city at $1.2 million will eventually be sold.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the WINC property could potentially accommodate a small number of townhouses.
"It's a great opportunity for some affordable housing for teachers and firefighters," Youmans said.
A half block to the north of the WINC property, separated by a row of single-family homes on Bruce Street, is Friendship Park, which is located directly in front of Friendship Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company at 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road. Hoffman said 7 or 8 of the 10.6 acres of land that comprise the park would be ideal for an affordable senior-housing complex if the city can find a private partner willing to build or help cover the cost of building a community center in the park in exchange for having access to what would be a highly desirable location for housing.
Currently, Hoffman said Friendship Park is very underutilized and its only amenities are a picnic shelter and a soccer field that "is in very poor condition."
"It's green space but it's not a functional park at this time," he said. "The idea of returning that [land] to the tax rolls and achieving some affordable housing and getting some amenities at little to no cost to the city is something to pursue."
If the park land is developed for senior housing, the soccer field in Friendship Park would be relocated a short distance west to Frederick Douglass Park, where Hoffman said he would like to build a total of two soccer or multi-use fields. Additionally, a third multi-use field could be placed in an open area behind Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School at 550 Virginia Ave., which is located directly across from the WINC property at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
"Those are the concepts were working through, and that's all they are at this point is concept," Hoffman said. "Ideally what we're looking for is some sort of public-private partnership that helps cover the costs of the additional amenities in exchange for affordable housing."
Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer said his biggest concern about Hoffman's proposal is that the city would be relinquishing several acres of public land for private development.
"That green space is precious, it's a treasure because it's undeveloped," Pifer said. "I think we're going in the wrong direction ... as far as keeping green space for the community. Once they build houses on there, you won't get that back."
"All our numbers for senior housing for the next 10 years show it's off the charts," Hoffman said. "I need affordable senior housing more than I need a couple acres of overgrown scrub."
The first step in bringing the community center and affordable housing to fruition is updating Winchester's Comprehensive Plan to designate the majority of Friendship Park and a portion of the WINC property as redevelopment sites.
"It's just providing an option," Commissioner Paul Richardson said, noting that designating the land for redevelopment does not guarantee the sites will be developed.
City residents will have a chance to learn more about Hoffman's proposal for North Pleasant Valley Road, as well as other potential updates to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan, during an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in City Council chambers at Rouss City Hall. City staff will be available to discuss all of the development and re-development options proposed for inclusion in the plan, which is routinely updated every few years to reflect current growth trends and community needs.
Immediately following the open house, the city's Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan. It will then forward its recommendation on whether the plan should be approved or rejected to City Council, which will hold its own public hearing prior to casting a final vote on the measure later this year.
For more information on the proposed Comprehensive Plan updates, visit winchesterva.gov/planning.
