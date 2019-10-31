WINCHESTER — All the ingredients are there for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes tonight.
“It’s not looking too great for trick-or-treat time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Ledbetter said Wednesday afternoon.
Today is Halloween.
The main storm, where there’s a potential for isolated tornadoes, could happen between 5 to 9 p.m. in the Winchester area, Ledbetter said. The main threat is damaging winds. Heavy rain showers are expected in the early afternoon. The chance of rain is 100 percent tonight.
Amy Simmons, Winchester communications director, said there is no make-up date for trick-or-treating in the city and that it’s up to families to decide if they want to participate.
Scott Kensinger, emergency management coordinator for Winchester, said it’s better to lean on the side of safety when making the decision.
As of Wednesday, local governments had set the following times for trick-or-treating:
Winchester: Dusk to 8 p.m.
Middletown: 6 to 9 p.m.
Stephens City: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Berryville: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Boyce: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Frederick County has no set time for trick-or treating, said county spokeswoman Karen Vacchio. She suggested that people check with their neighbors or their neighborhood homeowners’ association, if they have one, about possible rain dates for outside Halloween events.
Vacchio advised residents to pay attention to alerts from the National Weather Service and the Frederick County alert system. The county’s alert system can be followed at www.fcva.us/alert.
Brian Lichty, director of Fire EMS and Emergency Management in Clarke County, urged county residents to err on the side of caution when deciding whether to let children go trick-or-treating. In the event of severe weather, the best thing to do is to stay inside or seek shelter quickly, he said.
