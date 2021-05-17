A Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative member has been honored with the Good Samaritan Award for her tireless efforts on behalf of foster children and other children who have been victims of abuse or neglect, or otherwise are at risk, according to a Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives news release.
Tina Marie Scully of Winchester received the award at a May 4 ceremony at Froggy’s Closet, a downtown Winchester store she and volunteers operate to provide donations of clothing, books, toys and other items to needy children.
Froggy’s Closet is part of Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a nonprofit co-founded by Scully that also provides family mentoring and afterschool enrichment for children in the Winchester area.
The Good Samaritan Award has been presented annually since 1968 by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives to recognize an individual, a couple or a family who have rendered extraordinary service without seeking public recognition.
“We are beyond honored to recognize Tina, who embodies the 7th Cooperative Principle of ‘concern for community.’ Her dedication and selflessness follows in the tradition of our Good Samaritan Award,” said Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the cooperative association.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, based in Rockingham County, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, based in Fredericksburg, both have supported FROG through grants, recognizing the important role it plays in the area.
“Scully and her husband, Robert, have fostered several dozen children, which assuredly has made an immeasurable impact on these young lives and their families,” SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers says. “The saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ meets a formidable foe in Tina Marie Scully.”
In supporting Scully’s nomination, Kim Stutzman, retired marketing director at Jim Stutzman Chevrolet-Cadillac and a Froggy’s Closet volunteer, said Scully had made a positive difference in the lives of thousands of young children.
“Without a doubt, Tina is an anomaly in her selfless care for others and her community,” Stutzman said.
