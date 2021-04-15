WINCHESTER — Ask any mother-to-be and they’ll tell you preparing for a new baby is expensive. Most expectant mothers are given a baby shower so that their friends and family can help gather all the things they need.
Unfortunately, foster parents and at-risk families don’t usually have this luxury, so Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is throwing a month-long baby shower to support foster and at-risk families with newborns and infants.
For the month of April, Froggy’s Closet will accept donations of new baby clothing, gear and supplies at various local churches and businesses as well as through their online baby registry. The list of items needed are:
• New Car Seats (High Back Booster Seat; 3-Point Harness Seat)
• Crib Sheets
• Pack n’ Play Sheets
• Newborn through 3 month clothing
• Infant toys
• Board books
• Bottles
• Diapers (Newborn and Size 1)
• Newborn first aid kids
• Burp cloths
To participate, you can purchase items from the Target or Amazon gift registries and have the gifts shipped directly to Froggy’s Closet or you can shop yourself and drop the items off at any of the following locations:
• Valley Health Wellness and Fitness (401 Campus Blvd. in Winchester)
• Froggy’s Closet (32 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester)
• City National bank (600 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal)
• Espresso Bar and Cafe (165 N. Loudoun St. in Winchester)
• First Presbyterian Church (116 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester)
• Fox’s Pizza Den (616 E. Main St. in Berryville)
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org.
The April clothing drive was inspired by Froggy’s February Foot Month, a shoe drive that collects new shoes for children in need. This February, our community helped Froggy’s collect a record-setting 800 pairs of shoes.
For more information, call 540-773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
