WINCHESTER — The 70-year reign of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II ended last week when she passed away at the age of 96. For most residents of the UK, she was the only queen they had known. It’s likewise for many former Brits who now live in the United States. During those seven decades, she touched many lives.
Area resident Sally Anderson spent her formative years in England, and her youth was peppered by encounters with the royal family. She said she wept and was surprised by her emotions upon learning of the queen's death.
As a teenager Anderson was part of the last group of young ladies to be “presented” to the queen in 1958. It was the last year the queen had such a ceremony. Being “presented” to the queen was similar to being a debutante. Anderson stressed her family was firmly in the middle class with a long history of military service. Her mother just happened to know someone who was able to get her in.
“I got my white dress and went twice to Buckingham Palace to learn to curtsy,” she said. “We also had tea time. It was all part of the etiquette.”
Anderson stood to demonstrate. “Knee behind knee,” she said with a slightly nervous giggle. “It’s very easy to wobble. And you drop straight down to curtsy.”
The day of the presentation, Anderson said each young woman wore gloves and held flowers. She waited for her sponsor to announce her name. She then approached the front and stood in front of the queen who sat in a very formal chair. Anderson curtsied, then rejoined the group of young women. Following the ceremony, they had tea. Otherwise, Anderson doesn’t remember anything astounding about the occasion.
“It seems like it lasted all of five minutes!” Anderson said with a laugh. “Oh! There were no stairs, thank God!”
“You know, it’s funny. Knowing my mother, I’m surprised she pushed it,” Anderson reflected. “We were middle class.” But, the royal family was not “hoity-toity,” according to Anderson. “They go into the military. They hunt. And they like dogs.”
Anderson looked down at her own dog, a corgi named Macduff that was sitting at her feet. The pooch is named after Lord Macduff, a character in Shakespeare’s "Macbeth." The queen was known for loving her pack of corgis.
As a young adult at Cambridge University during the mid 1960s, Anderson met the queen's son, Charles, now King Charles III. She said he was initially shy, but they made friends soon after arriving at the school. She joined him as his sidekick in the school’s Cambridge Footlight Revue, a stage group that did various comedic skits.
The two did a bit together in which Charles played an inept magician who was insistent on cutting his assistant, played by Anderson, in half. The skit ended with him “actually” cutting her in half while fake blood squirted everywhere.
Anderson's love of theater continued. She is currently directing "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime" at Winchester Little Theatre.
Her handful of encounters with the royal family, especially that particular fake blood squirting skit, are unique. However, most people who are struck by the queen's death never had any face-to-face encounters. Yet, they mourn.
In Winchester, England — sister city to Winchester, Virginia — people are paying their respects to the queen. The flag at Guildhall, a historic municipal building that hosts community gatherings, is being flown at half-mast. Councillor Derek Green, who is the 823rd mayor there, opened the Book of Condolences at Guildhall, according to the British city's website.
He also laid a wreath at Abbey House. Abbey House sits on land that was gifted to Queen Mary Tudor in the 16th century and now serves as the mayor’s official residence. Residents in Winchester, England, are laying flowers and notes outside of Abbey House, in addition to lighting candles and creating memorials at various other public sites.
In Winchester, Virginia, City Council on Tuesday approved a "Resolution of Sorrow" to send to Green.
Some memorials to the queen are small, quiet affairs, especially here in the United States. At the Tea Cart on Main Street in Berryville, a table is reserved for the queen, with a place setting adorned with a single red rose, a candle and a tea cup turned down, said Allison Ritter, who owns the tea house.
“Next week, we will plan to add an additional meal selection called 'Her Majesty,' which will include some of her favorites like orange marmalade, smoked salmon and cream cheese, and, of course, something chocolate,” Ritter said.
In Middletown, the Union Jack will fly on Main Street until the queen's funeral on Monday, said Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV.
Whether it’s by partaking in her favorite foods, lighting a candle, placing a bouquet, turning a tea cup upside down or retelling the story of the day you curtsied without wobbling in front of Queen Elizabeth II, people near and far are marking the end of an era.
“I wept a bit. I think one loves the pomp. I don’t know, with her passing, I think the monarchy is probably going to fade,” Anderson said.
Time will tell. But, for now, the ceremonies and the recollections continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.