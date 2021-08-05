The Front Royal Town Council decided Monday to encourage businesses not to fire employees who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Town Council members met in a special meeting to consider and act on a resolution in which they encourage businesses in the corporate limits to not require COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment.
Vice Mayor Lori A. Cockrell and Councilman Gary L. Gillispie voted in favor of a motion to adopt the resolution. Lloyd and Councilwoman Letasha T. Thompson voted against the motion. Mayor Christopher W. Holloway voted in favor of the motion to break the tie. Councilman Joseph E. McFadden did not attend the special meeting.
Council’s action comes a week after a proposed law to bar employers in town from terminating unvaccinated workers failed to win enough support of the council.
Council members at their July 26 meeting voted down a proposed ordinance sponsored by Lloyd that would have prohibited employers from firing workers who refused to receive the vaccine. A majority of council members concurred that the elected body has no authority over private businesses and cannot prevent an employer from terminating workers who do not follow mandates. Lloyd disagreed but also said council still should have enacted the ordinance and let the town defend itself in court if its law faced a court challenge.
One local employer requiring COVID vaccines is Valley Health, parent company of Warren Memorial Hospital and the Lynn Care Center. About 100 people lined up Sunday night in front of the hospital holding signs in protest of the vaccine mandate.
Lloyd reiterated his opinion on Monday that the Town Charter grants Front Royal the authority to bar employers from firing workers who do not receive a vaccine.
Lloyd later went on to say he couldn’t support the resolution as written because it contained language that reiterated arguments made by council members who did not back the ordinance.
“And so if we want to have a resolution that just says, you know, let’s hold hands and say that employers should not be mandating vaccines, let’s do that,” Lloyd said. “But I would say let’s do it by modifying what we’ve got here and just keep it to the issue ... do we think, morally, that employers should be mandating their people to get the vaccine?”
Holloway said that the town plans to ask for a second legal opinion and to request that Virginia’s attorney general also provide an opinion.
Thompson pointed out that Lloyd had in previous discussions refused to support a resolution and, instead, pushed for an ordinance and for council to vote on it regardless of the advice provided by Town Attorney Douglas Napier. Thompson went on to say that police officers would be held personally responsible for enforcing the ordinance. Thompson said she found this information on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website.
Thompson said she felt the same way about the resolution that she did with the ordinance: It would give employees a false sense of security that the town would protect them from termination if they do not receive the vaccine.
The resolution as adopted Monday does leave it open for council members to reconsider Lloyd’s ordinance if a court rules that a town does have the authority to make it unlawful for a business to terminate employees who do not receive a vaccine if required.
The resolution states that the council adopted a policy against mandating that Front Royal government employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
The resolution mentions Lloyd’s proposed ordinance, which he and McFadden supported at the July 26 meeting, that “would have made it unlawful for any person or entity operating within the Town of Front Royal (1) to fail or refuse to hire or confer any lawful public or generally available benefit or service, including education and medical services or care; to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his or her compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because such individual has declined to take any of the vaccines available for the prevention and/or treatment COVID-19 or any of its mutations known or unknown; or (2) to limit, segregate, or classify his or her employees or applicants for employment in any way which would deprive or tend to deprive any individual of employment opportunities or otherwise adversely affect his or her status as an employee for the same.”
The resolution goes on to state that, upon the advice of Front Royal’s legal counsel, including its consideration of case law, Virginia Attorney General’s opinions and recent court case decisions, it was deemed that the proposed ordinance would be outside the legal authority and jurisdiction of council to pass and to regulate private businesses and entities in the manner of the proposed ordinance.
“As a result, Town Council voted to not pass and institute the proposed Ordinance, and thereby in effect to not falsely suggest to people working for businesses and entities within the Town that they could safely ignore their employer’s mandate to receive the vaccine, and further not subject the Town and its citizens to costly litigation which the Town Council and its legal counsel were of the opinion the Town would lose in a Court of Law,” the resolution states. “Town Council’s decision to not pass this proposed Ordinance was based solely upon the inconsistency of the proposed Ordinance with existing law, and not with the merits of the intent of the proposed Ordinance, as Town Council collectively believes that taking the COVID-19 vaccine ought to be a matter for the conscience of the individual, rather than a matter of mandate imposed upon the individual.”
The resolution goes on to say that the council would not enact such an ordinance if the town didn’t mandate its workers receive a vaccine.
“(The council) respectfully and formally requests that all businesses and entities operating within the corporate limits of the Town of Front Royal refrain from requiring their employees and applicants for employment to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment,” the resolution states.
