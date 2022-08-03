A Front Royal man and his son died on the Potomac River in Maryland on Monday.
Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel, 43, was with his wife and three children in their 23-foot Bowrider on the river, anchored, according to a Maryland Natural Resources Police news release.
Two children, ages 10 and 12, were swimming when both began to struggle in the water, the release states. Pimentel entered the water to help them, but he and his 10-year-old son disappeared in the water. They did not resurface.
Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 4:55 p.m. to the report of two missing swimmers on the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, the release states.
The 12-year-old was recovered from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
That evening, around 10:45 p.m., the 10-year-old's body was found by the Charles County Dive Team. Search efforts continued throughout the night, and Pimentel's body was found around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Cobb Island Volunteer Fire/EMS, Charles County Dive and Rescue, Newburg Volunteer Fire, Bel Alton Volunteer Fire and EMS, Hughesville Volunteer EMS, Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Seventh District Fire Company, Calvert County Dive Team, and the Naval District Washington Fire/EMS assisted with the search, the release states.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police is the investigating agency on this case, the release states.
