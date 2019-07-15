Since 1929, the Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival has been a summer tradition.
Hosted by Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the carnival, which began Wednesday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal, features rides, games and food.
Hoss Feldhauser, a Front Royal Fire Department life member, has helped organize the event for 51 of the 91 years.
“I enjoy working the carnival,” he said. “You see people you don’t see all year and they’re having fun on the rides or playing the games.”
This year, the carnival has 16 rides along with various carnival games, including a dime pitch stand. Feldhauser said that other activities, like bingo, is also available.
One of the carnival’s crown jewels is its fireman’s relish. Feldhauser said that 580 gallons of relish were made for this year’s carnival. He encouraged everyone who attends the event to come by to get a hot dog with some relish or take a pint of it home with them.
“We’ll sell it all within the 10 days of the carnival,” he said. “If they want to buy a pint, they shouldn’t wait until the end of the week.”
The carnival will also feature its fireman’s parade from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. The carnival’s grand marshal will be country music singer Ryan Jewel, a former Front Royal resident. Feldhauser said this will be the first year the parade has had a grand marshal.
The parade route will run on Commerce Avenue, which will close at 5:30 p.m. in preparation for the parade.
The carnival will also hold a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.
“[The carnival] is a local tradition,” Feldhauser said. “It’s largely a social event. It’s a family affair.”
The Fireman’s Carnival will continue from noon to 11 p.m. through July 20.
Admission is free, but attendees will have to buy tickets for rides.
