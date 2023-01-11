The Rev. James M. Kilby, the late religious leader and civil rights activist, was honored this week by the Front Royal mayor and town council members.
Kilby, 80, died Dec. 30 in Front Royal. Council adopted a proclamation at a special meeting on Monday recognizing Kilby for his accomplishments and contributions to the community
James Kilby’s brother, Gene Kilby, who also lives in Front Royal, had asked the council to approve the proclamation, Morris said. Mayor Lori A. Cockrell said before the vote that James Kilby “was definitely an active member of the community.”
The proclamation states that Kilby deserves special recognition because of his contributions to Front Royal. Kilby was a member of the “Lost Class” of 1959 and a survivor of "Massive resistance," the proclamation states. At age 17, Kilby was one of the first two people to formally graduate from Warren County High School in 1961, after state schools were desegregated, the proclamation states. Kilby continued to live in town, visit local classrooms and organize community dialogues to “facilitate healing,” the proclamation states.
The former pastor of the First Baptist Church of Washington in Rappahannock County, Kilby also served in other roles, including as a member of: the Warren Heritage Society, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Democratic National Committee, the Disabled American Veterans, the Concerned Black Males Group, the Black Military History Institute, the Wayland Blue Ridge Ministerial Association, the Washington Baptist Church Ministerial Association, the Front Royal Ministerial Association and the American Legion.
Kilby was born on April 13, 1942, in Rappahannock County, to farmers and civil rights pioneers James Wilson Kilby and Catherine Elizabeth Kilby, according to an online obituary.
In 1958, the local NAACP chapter, led by Kilby’s father, won a federal lawsuit against the Warren County School Board to admit Black students, according to a historical marker in front of Warren County Middle School, formerly Warren County High School. In response, Gov. James L. Almond Jr. ordered Warren County High School closed — the first school in the state to shut down under "massive resistance." The Virginia Supreme Court ruled in 1959 that"massive resistance." was unconstitutional and a U.S. Circuit Court judge ordered Warren County High School to reopen. Kilby and 22 fellow Black students integrated Warren County High School on Feb. 18, 1959.
Kilby worked for the Central Intelligence Agency under two White House administrations and then in the Veterans Administration, now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the obituary states. He served in the District of Columbia National Guard, during which time he was called up for 12 days in 1968 to help quell riots sparked by Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination on April 4.
