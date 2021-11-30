FRONT ROYAL — Tristen Brinklow, 20, of Warren County, will no longer be able to open the door and have his mom see him standing there as he says, “Hi mom.”
His mother, Jennifer Brinklow, has post-traumatic stress disorder, she told the court Monday during the sentencing hearing for Richard Crouch, who pleaded guilty in July to killing her son.
Her son is her first and last thought every day, she said, and she has learned the Sanskrit word vilomah, which is a term for a parent losing a child.
“I don’t have any more memories I get to make with him,” Brinklow said at Crouch's sentencing.
Crouch, of Front Royal, was sentenced Monday in Warren County Circuit Court to 28 years and 9 months for the Sept. 28, 2019, murder of Brinklow. The punishment includes time as well for beating his girlfriend a few days before the murder and selling methamphetamine. Over 30 years of prison time was suspended in Crouch's sentence.
During the sentencing hearing, a rally to raise awareness of Tristen "Trey" Brinklow's life was held outside the courthouse.
Crouch pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body. Crouch also pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, two counts of strangulation and intent to distribute methamphetamine in the other incidents.
George Good, the co-defendant in the case, provided statements implicating Crouch as the primary assaulter in the incident. Good was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison with 25 years suspended as part of a plea deal.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell noted during Crouch’s sentencing that Good's statements detailing what happened line up with what Crouch told a cellmate informant.
Good also provided the location of evidence, including a necklace, class ring and clump of hair, which was consistent with a clump of hair missing from Crouch's girlfriend, who was beaten a few days prior to the murder. Tristen Brinklow's injuries were also consistent with the girlfriend's injuries, Bell stated.
“He is responsible for the death of Tristen Brinklow,” Bell said of Crouch.
In his defense, Crouch testified that he was under a methamphetamine-induced altered consciousness, and that Good was the primary assaulter.
Crouch, Good and Tristen Brinklow met at a McDonald’s before going to Good’s apartment on Sept. 28, 2019, Crouch said in his testimony. There, a party ensued and people, including Tristen Brinklow, started smoking and snorting drugs, Crouch said.
Crouch said that after Good beat Brinklow to death, they concealed his body inside a refrigerator. Brinklow's body was later found in the Thunderbird Farms area of Warren County.
“I am deeply sorry for the loss of your son,” Crouch said to Jennifer Brinklow while testifying Monday.
Crouch said he’s going to help people with addiction.
Judge William Sharp said Crouch clearly participated in the incident.
It may not be fair for both defendants that Good's plea deal came first and resulted in less prison time, Sharp said.
“It’s a hard reality of any case,” Sharp said.
Crouch’s initial first-degree murder charge was reduced to second-degree murder based on evidence indicting the killing was impulsive and not premeditated, Bell explained after the sentencing.
The sentencing was the maximum amount of prison time Crouch could have received per the plea agreement.
“Jennifer Brinklow did a wonderful job in presenting who her son is to the court,” Bell said. “It’s important to remember this case was about Trey, about Tristen Brinklow, about his life, not primarily about Crouch, or for that matter, Good.”
