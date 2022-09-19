FRONT ROYAL — A local man faces sentencing in February for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2021.
Charles Joshua Corathers, 31, of Front Royal, appeared in Warren County Circuit Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter as a result of driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Judge Clark A. Ritchie heard the case because Judge Daryl L. Funk recused himself. Ritchie accepted Corathers’ pleas and scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ilona White prosecuted the case. Howard Manheimer represented Corathers.
Ritchie granted the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss Corathers’ charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended or revoked.
John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, died the morning of June 6, 2021, while riding a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Va. 55 (Strasburg Road). An eastbound 2006 Ford Focus driven by Corathers crossed the centerline and struck the motorcycle head on near Fort Valley Road, according to information from Virginia State Police. Cunningham was wearing a helmet. Corathers did not suffer injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
Trooper A.C. Pike states in a criminal complaint filed with the arrest warrant that his investigation showed Cunningham had used the brakes and tried to avoid colliding with the Ford Focus. Pike states that Corathers had highly-contracted pupils, had a difficult time recalling the crash and had slow, slurred speech. The trooper found a container of hypodermic needles in the car, the complaint states. Pike states he found a zip container with used needles and a loaded needle, approximately three grams of a gray substance consistent with heroin and approximately one gram of a white substance consistent with fentanyl.
“Corathers arms were also covered in small puncture wounds consistent with IV drug use,” the complaint states.
Corathers has previous convictions for drug offenses and for child endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.