FRONT ROYAL — Two arrests have been made related to the death of 20-year-old Warren County resident Tristen Brinklow, according to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Richard Crouch, 35, of Front Royal, and George Good, 28, also of Front Royal, were each charged on felony counts of first-degree murder, abduction and “prohibition against concealment of dead body,” according to the news release.
Brinklow’s body was discovered Dec. 2 at Digs Landing.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Maxfield said over the phone that he could not detail the relationship between Brinklow, Good and Crouch, as the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation. Also due to the ongoing investigation, he could not describe how Brinklow was killed.
Jennifer Starkey, a spokeswoman for the Manassas Medical Examiner’s Office, was not available for comment Tuesday.
The release states that Crouch is being held at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond on unrelated charges and Good is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond on unrelated charges.
According to previous reports, Crouch was charged Sept. 29 on eight counts of strangling another causing wounding or injury, two counts of assault on a family member, one count of malicious bodily injury, one count of abduction and one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.
According to previous reports, Good was charged earlier this month on counts of malicious shooting or wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the Nov. 27 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Cloud Street Good was arrested by Winchester police during a DUI checkpoint. According to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center’s website, Good is also being held on charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug, driving with a suspended license, falsely identifying himself to police and probation violations.
Maxfield said that Crouch’s and Good’s previous charges were unrelated to the Digs Landing incident.
The release states that the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell.
Anyone with further information regarding the case is asked to contact Warren County Sheriff’s Investigator Emily Young at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrrencountysheriff.org.
