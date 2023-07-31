Front Royal police arrested a West Virginia man on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual exploitation of children.
Detectives charged Garrett Adam Wright, 30, of Martinsburg, with two counts of the use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children, according to a Front Royal Police Department news release on Monday.
Wright was booked at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on Monday where a magistrate ordered him held without bond. Wright made a first appearance on Monday in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Detectives started an investigation on Saturday into the solicitation of underage victims for sexual purposes in the Warren County-Front Royal area. A man initiated an online conversation with a detective who he believed to be a girl under the age of 15 years old, the release states. The suspect, who initiated the conversation, solicited the detective for photographs and sexually explicit material, according to the release. The suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the undercover detective, the release states.
The suspect and the detective set up a meeting place in Front Royal. The man traveled to the meeting place where he met the undercover detectives for lascivious intent, the release states.
The Front Royal Police Department serves as an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. Anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor should contact the Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with more information regarding this case should contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
