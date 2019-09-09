FRONT ROYAL — A grocery store near Front Royal sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket chosen in Wednesday’s Virginia Lottery drawing.
The winning ticket was sold by Shenandoah Farms Grocery, 3 Blue Mountain Road. As of midday Friday, manager Darleen Burke had not been informed of anyone claiming the winning ticket.
Still, knowing it was sold there is exciting, she said.
“Just wondering who won it,” she said, speculating with customers about who the winner might be.
Even if the winner is local, she said, “There’s a lot of people up here on this mountain.”
One of those people is regular lottery player William Marsh, 70, who lives near the store and buys tickets most days.
“I’ve been doing lottery since 1976,” he said.
Though it’s a costly practice, he said he’s won thousands in various modest drawings over the years.
Quitting drinking 22 years ago and smoking 38 years ago has also helped him divert money to his lottery purchases.
“[It’s] just a little game I play,” he said.
Wednesday’s win is the largest amount Burke has seen in her 17 years working at the store.
She guessed the previous big win was 10 years ago, when a $2 ticket brought in $10,000.
For selling this week’s $1 million winning ticket, Shenandoah Farms Grocery will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery, though Burke said she doesn’t know yet how the store or its employees might use the money.
If it were her, she would “probably pay bills.”
Though on a quiet country road, Burke said the convenience store does see a lot of customers.
“We get a lot because we got the river,” she said. Construction workers from nearby builds also stop in for snacks and smokes, as a handful did on Friday morning.
In addition to Powerball tickets, the store sells a lot of scratch-off tickets.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 4-8-30-52-59. The Powerball number was 2, though the local ticket missed the Powerball number.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, according to a Thursday news release from the Virginia Lottery.
The lottery advises that before doing anything else, “the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.
“When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery,” the release says.
The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
Marsh, who generally plays the same numbers said although he purchases a lot of tickets, that isn’t necessary to win big.
“It’s just got to be the right numbers,” he said.
He guesses he spends $2 a day on either scratch-off games or Powerball.
“That’s all it takes — 50 cents can get you a lot of money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.