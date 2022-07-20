FRONT ROYAL — An attorney for the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claims a defendant in its fraud case is withholding potential evidence ahead of trial.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson held a hearing Monday in the Warren County Circuit Court on a last-minute motion filed by EDA attorney Karissa Kaseorg seeking documents from co-defendant Truc “Curt” Tran and his company, ITFederal LLC.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit that Tran and ITFederal owe the authority approximately $9 million of a $10 million loan he received fraudulently from McDonald in 2015. The lawsuit names Tran and ITFederal as defendants in a larger civil complaint against Jennifer R. McDonald, a former EDA executive director, who the agency claims used authority funds without permission for financial gain. The EDA claims McDonald engaged in various schemes with the co-defendants.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit that ITFederal has not made good on its promise to develop 50 acres of the former Avtex Fibers property and build a facility in which his company would employ hundreds of people.
Kaseorg told Albertson that Tran and ITFederal’s attorneys have not produced documents, primarily bank records, that the plaintiff suspects exist. Kaseorg explained that based on gaps between numbered documents provided by the defense so far, hundreds more appear missing. The plaintiff’s attorneys have requested the missing documents several times since June 1 with no response, Kaseorg said.
“So we then turn to what do we do about it, we’re very close to trial — we’re not asking for a continuance, judge, but we are asking to see documents,” Kaseorg said. “In addition to that, we believe that they have intentionally not been produced and that Mr. Tran and ITFederal did not want the Warren EDA to see the documents.”
Gregory Melus, attorney for Tran and ITFederal, said he has responded to all of the plaintiff’s requests for discovery evidence within 21 days.
Albertson denied Kaseorg’s motions to compel the defendants to produce the documents. The judge pointed out that the ITFederal trial begins in a couple of days. Albertson also denied the plaintiff’s motion to keep the defendant from using the documents at trial. The judge also denied the plaintiff’s motion asking the court to impose sanctions and to impose an order refusing to allow ITFederal and Tran from opposing the EDA’s fraud claims and then prohibiting the defendants from introducing evidence in its counterclaim against the EDA.
