The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority reached an agreement with its former executive director that requires her to pay the EDA $9 million to settle claims she used its money for her benefit.
The EDA board of directors voted at a special meeting Tuesday to adopt a resolution that directs the Sands Anderson law firm to move forward with the judgment against Jennifer McDonald for no less than $9 million. The judgment agreed upon by the parties’ attorneys calls for McDonald and/or her companies, MoveOn8 LLC and DaBoyz LLC, to pay the total amount. The judgment cannot be discharged through McDonald’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case currently in federal court.
The EDA claims in a lawsuit filed in Warren County Circuit Court in 2019 that McDonald misappropriated or embezzled millions of dollars from the authority for her own gain, mostly to fund her real estate “schemes.” In late summer last year, McDonald filed for federal bankruptcy protection, which put any other litigation involving her on hold. Meanwhile, the EDA has continued to try to recoup funds it lost when McDonald led the authority.
EDA board members met in closed session with the Warren County Board of Supervisors for about 90 minutes on Tuesday. EDA members then voted in open session in favor of adopting the resolution. Chairman Jeff Browne and directors Greg Harold, Jorie Martin, Dr. Thomas Patteson and Jim Wolfe attended the meeting and voted on the resolution.
Browne spoke to The Daily by phone Wednesday about the resolution and how the judgment fits in with the bankruptcy case.
“We don’t expect to get all 9 million from the bankruptcy proceedings, and I can’t tell you how much that is at this point, but we expect to get a substantial portion of that,” Browne said. “And then the remainder is not dischargeable, either in this bankruptcy proceeding or any future one, which means we can continue to — as (McDonald) acquires assets — to go get a percentage to help satisfy this $9 million judgment.
“So until that’s satisfied, it’s something she’s going to have to deal with,” Browne said.
Once the court and the trustee also approve the judgment, the bankruptcy case would move forward, Browne explained. One of McDonald’s assets, property in the Happy Creek area, would come out of the bankruptcy case and into the Virginia court system.
“Assuming that we can show that (the property) was bought with EDA funds, the property would be put up for sale and, obviously, EDA would be in a position to bid on it as would anyone else who’s interested in bidding on it,” Browne said.
Other properties the EDA claims McDonald bought with its funds remain identified as assets in the bankruptcy case. The EDA seeks its share of the proceeds from the sale of those properties, Browne said.
“Our role is to get the biggest return at the lowest cost for the taxpayers,” Browne said.
The chairman went on to say that he and the EDA board expect to see federal authorities bring criminal charges against McDonald over allegations that she embezzled money from the authority. A judge in Warren County Circuit Court dismissed criminal charges against McDonald and several co-defendants at the request of a special prosecutor assigned to the case.
A media release issued Wednesday states that the authority “has successfully proved in civil court that Ms. McDonald and the two corporations associated with her owe money to the EDA, and by extension, to the citizens of our community.”
“This resolution, resulting in a significant judgment in favor of the EDA, once properly approved and entered by the courts, will represent an important milestone in the EDA’s efforts to recover losses it has incurred in this matter,” the release states.
The release also states, “... the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County expect accountability and restitution by any and all parties who were involved in misconduct or other unlawful takings from the EDA. This resolution, with support from the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is a step forward in that direction.”
