FRONT ROYAL — The jury trial that was scheduled to begin Monday in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud case was canceled because the defendant declared bankruptcy.
Samuel D. North — the husband of the EDA’s former executive director Jennifer R. McDonald — filed a petition Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia seeking Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. As a result of the filing, the Warren County Circuit Court canceled North’s trial.
The bankruptcy filing puts on hold the EDA’s case against North as a defendant in the authority’s lawsuit. The EDA claims that North owes the authority $70,000 of a $110,000 loan he received in 2015 to buy property on Robinhood Lane in Front Royal. The agency also seeks damages from North of $140,000 of an overall claim of $350,000 should a jury decide he conspired with others to defraud the EDA.
The EDA claims that North committed five counts against the EDA: fraud, conspiracy, conversion or theft, unjust enrichment and overstepping his legal authority.
The EDA claims that McDonald, its executive director from 2008-2018, and others used authority funds without permission in schemes including real estate transactions for their own financial benefit. The EDA claims McDonald conducted the schemes as early as 2014 through 2018. The EDA board terminated McDonald’s employment in mid-December 2018.
Warren County Circuit Court released McDonald as a co-defendant in the case by granting a partial summary judgment. McDonald admits no wrongdoing but owes the EDA $9 million.
The EDA alleges in its lawsuit that North participated with McDonald to buy property on Robinhood Lane in 2015 with authority money.
McDonald filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Sept. 24, 2020, the day before her scheduled trial in the EDA’s civil case. The federal court closed McDonald’s bankruptcy case on May 24 once she liquidated her assets through an appointed trustee.
North reports in his bankruptcy petition total assets valued at $322,783 and liabilities of $239,882. He reports monthly income of $3,500 and expenses of $2,997.
North reports that he owes money to more than one but less than 49 creditors. He reports assets valued at $101,000-$500,000 and liabilities within the same range.
In his petition North reports total assets valued at $322,783, which includes his portion of the ownership in his house with McDonald, vehicles and other property. North reports in his petition that he owns Smalls Plumbing, which he operates out of his and McDonald’s Faith Way home.
Last week, the court held jury trials for developer Donald F. Poe and his company Earth Right Energy Solar-Commercial LLC. The jury found in favor of the EDA for its claims against Earth Right and Poe of fraud, unjust enrichment, conversion, conspiracy and acting outside his authority. The EDA claimed Poe, through his company, defrauded the authority in the summer of 2018 by installing solar panels on the agency’s Kendrick Lane and received payment even though the plaintiff was told Earth Right would do the work for free. The jury found in favor of the EDA in its claim against Poe for his involvement with McDonald involving the purchase of property on Happy Creek Road. The jury awarded the EDA $1.24 million.
Earlier in the month, a jury found in favor of EDA in its claim against April Petty for fraud, conversion, acting outside her authority and unjust enrichment. The EDA claimed McDonald used authority money to pay off Petty’s mortgage in order to sell Petty’s home. Petty claimed she did not know of McDonald’s actions. The jury did not find Petty guilty of conspiracy.
The trial for the EDA’s claims against McDonald’s uncle William Lambert remains on schedule to begin today.
