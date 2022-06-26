Marrley Brown regularly makes about 10 quilts a month for newborns at the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, but over the last couple weeks she took on one of her biggest quilting projects ever.
Inspired when she read about the need for donations to send to Ukraine, the 78-year-old Front Royal resident decided to make several more quilts in a hurry.
“In two weeks I made about 30 quilts … and they’re beautiful,” she said, “and it was mostly from my stash at home.”
A self-professed perfectionist, Brown said she decided to make the quilts from partially finished quilts she had abandoned in the past because at the time they weren’t living up to her expectations.
“I’m an award-winning quilter, and I do perfect work,” she said.
But also unable to bring herself to throw away the unfinished projects, she held onto them for a proverbial rainy day, and that day has come.
Each quilt bound for Ukraine has a different design, but many offer similar colors and patterns, she said.
“I did a lot of them with the sunflower print,” Brown said.
“I did one that was red, white and blue,” she said. In the middle of the quilt is a blue and white pinwheel surrounded by blue and white stars and around the outside is a sunflower patterned border.
With so much of the United States in that design, Brown said it felt like a symbolic gift “from America to the Ukraine.”
Though she was in a hurry to finish these quilts in time to donate them to a local collection, Brown said she plans to make more from other scraps she has at home, estimating she has enough for 60 more quilts.
But first, she’s taking a well-deserved break.
“I’m just exhausted from this work,” she said.
Recalling how she sat at her sewing machine from 6 a.m. to midnight one recent Saturday, she said the experience was made all the more difficult when her air conditioning went out.
Now with a new condenser at her house, she was celebrating the finished quilting project this week with a hair appointment and a lunch out with friends before she gets back to work.
“I feel good about it,” she said of quilting.
It’s especially meaningful when she’ll hear how much the recipients through the pregnancy center enjoy having a hand-made gift that requires so much time and care.
Through her efforts, Brown hopes to encourage others to take up quilting as a way of helping others too.
“Sew it up, give it away,” she said.
