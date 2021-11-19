WINCHESTER — Brian Keith Beazer beamed in 2010 after turning on the 24,050 Christmas lights at his Frederick County home.
“It’s gotten bigger every year,” Beazer told The Winchester Star about his annual holiday lighting.
But Christmas may be dimmer this year. On Tuesday, a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury indicted Beazer on seven counts of embezzlement. According to a civil lawsuit, the former CEO and general manager of Winchester Cold Storage Co. — officially known as WCS Logistics — embezzled at least $550,000. About $133,000 allegedly went for home improvements, including a pond with a deck.
However, more money may have been stolen, according to attorney William E. Shmidheiser who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the company.
“We have not yet filed an amended complaint because we haven’t finished the investigation,” Shmidheiser said. “It’s like tugging on a loose thread on a sweater. We keep finding more stuff.”
The lawsuit also names Olga L. Beazer, Beazer’s wife, as a co-defendant. She hasn’t been charged criminally and Shmidheiser said there’s no evidence she was aware of the alleged embezzlement. He said she was named as a defendant because she benefited from the alleged embezzlement.
“It’s all stupid,” Olga Beazer said about the allegations during a brief interview at her home on Thursday afternoon. She said her husband wasn’t home and referred all other questions to attorney William “Ben” Mann VI. His firm, Simms Showers, is representing the Beazers in the civil case. Mann wouldn’t comment.
WCS has grown immensely since being founded in 1917 as an apple storage facility by former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and Star publisher Harry Flood Byrd Sr. and his partners. The company now has four locations and about 2.3 million-square-feet of refrigerated storage space, according to its website. It does about $8.5 million in annual sales, according to Dun & Bradstreet, a data analysis firm.
WCS, which has about 30 workers, is operated by a nine-member board with about 50 shareholders. It’s part of both World Food Logistics and the Global Cold Chain Alliance, two international organizations based in the U.S. that oversee advancement in food logistics globally.
Brian Beazer was hired in 2001. In a 2017 interview, he credited the company’s ascension to diversification. “We’re on par, if not better, than most of our competitors,” Beazer said.
The year the interview was done is when the indictments say Beazer began embezzling. Specifically, from Jan. 17, 2017 through Oct. 1 of this year.
Shmidheiser said the alleged embezzlement was discovered in July while Beazer was on vacation. He was fired after it was discovered and company officials contacted police shortly thereafter.
In an Aug. 13 search warrant affidavit seeking the bank records of Brian and Olga Beazer, police Detective Jonathan D. Dixon said the allegations were tied to reimbursements Brian Beazer sought in monthly company expense reports.
“An inquiry into those expense reports by WCS showed Beazer was submitting personal expenses, personal meals and grooming, along with falsified invoices to WCS from a company known as Global Cold Chain Alliance,” Dixon wrote. “The above mentioned items were either purchased with WCS credit accounts or reimbursed to Beazer by direct deposit.”
The lawsuit also claims Brian Beazer blackmailed former employee Scott D. Simpson into to making improvements to Beazer’s home while on company time. It said Brian Beazer told Simpson he would be fired if he told the company board of directors about the improvements.
“Beazer told Scott Simpson that if Scott Simpson didn’t do the personal work Brian Beazer told Scott Simpson to do, ‘then there is no need for you to be around,’” the suit said, citing a sworn declaration from Simpson. “Otherwise, Brian Beazer, as general manager and chief executive officer of Winchester Cold Storage, ‘did not have a need for’ Scott Simpson.”
Beazer was replaced in August by Peter S. Yates, chief operating officer and general manager. He said on Wednesday that the indictments and lawsuit speak for themselves.
“Our focus is working with our great team of employees to serve our customers,” Yates said. “Our business is strong and our future is bright.”
