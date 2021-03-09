WINCHESTER — Lord Fairfax Health District nurses were sticking and moving Monday as they got rides from Winchester Sheriff’s Office deputies to vaccinate homebound people for the coronavirus.
Twenty-one people at 13 homes received the first of the two-shot Moderna vaccine, according to Deputy Nate Post, who devised the idea of driving nurses to the homes of people who can’t get out. The second shot must be given within 28 days. Of the 30 shots, 14 went to homebound people and seven went to their caregivers, some of whom are also homebound.
Each vial contains 10 shots and because three vials had to be opened, there were nine shots left over. The Moderna mRNA-1273 shots are only good for up to 12 hours once the vials are opened.
Rather than waste the vaccine, shots were given to nine additional people, including a Winchester Star photographer and reporter, both of whom have been classified as essential workers.
Post, Deputy Alex Cowley and Sheriff Les Taylor provided the escorts. While vaccine theft is a potential problem due to high demand, Post and Taylor said their presence wasn’t primarily for security. Because they are trained in first aid, they can help if a patient who has an allergic reaction to the shots.
Post, a Winchester police officer from 2008 until joining the Sheriff’s Office in January, pitched the idea to Taylor of giving rides shortly after being hired. The Sheriff’s Office arranged who would get the shots. Post said most of people getting shots were age 70 or older, and it was rewarding knowing they’ll soon be vaccinated.
After a Feb. 23 article in The Winchester Star, about 50 people called seeking shots, according to Melody Arnold, Sheriff’s Office executive administrator. Some were ineligible because they lived outside Winchester city limits. Post said the people selected were chosen because they had few or no other options.
They included Elroy Mathias, 93, and Janet “Patricia” Mathias, his 85-year-old wife. Elroy Mathias, a W Navy veteran, uses a walker and has been housebound since falling three years ago. Because of his failing knees and the virus, Mathias only leaves the home about once per week to walk to his driveway with his wife or their son Mark Mathias.
“He has been nowhere without me for three years,” his wife said. “It’s hard. We’re so afraid of him falling.”
Elroy Mathias, a former long-haul trucker and mechanic at a legwear factory, used to regularly bowl and golf. “I called it goof,” he said. Mathias hopes that when he’s vaccinated and it’s safe, he can return to walking the track at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center where he used to do physical therapy.
“It’s the most wonderful thing,” he said about the shots being delivered to his home.
Also grateful for the vaccination was Bonnie Wilfong, 74. She’s been bedridden since a post-operative infection after having knee surgery in January of last year. Once she is vaccinated and ambulatory, she hopes to attend her grandson’s graduation at Millbrook High School. Wilfong, who spent 42 years as a school bus aide working with special education children in Winchester Public Schools, said her three grandchildren will be able to visit once she’s vaccinated.
The Lord Fairfax Health District is working with the Shenandoah Area on Aging and the Stephens City Police Department to do another mobile clinic soon, according to Leea Shirley, Frederick/Winchester Health Department nurse manager.
As of Monday, about 30,000 people in the 240,000-person district have been fully vaccinated. The district encompasses Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Anyone seeking vaccinations can call Shirley at 540-722-3470.
