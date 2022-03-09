As a medical device sales representative in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, Dan Barnhart drives about 60,000 miles annually in his 2015 GMC Acadia SUV.
So the steep gas price hike since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has been costly. Barnhart spent $50 on gas on Tuesday but was back at the pumps at the Shell/Handy Mart station at 1462 N. Frederick Pike in Frederick County on Wednesday.
The $4.29 price per gallon there was the same or similar to prices at most stations in the county as well as in Clarke County and Winchester on Wednesday. It was above the $4.25 national average and the $4.18 state average, according to the AAA gas prices website. A month ago, the national average was $3.46 per gallon and the state average was $3.31.
Barnhart, of Winchester, said the hike and ban on the U.S. importing Russian oil is a price worth paying to punish Russia in the short term but unsustainable long term. He said it would hurt consumers if it continues for six months or more.
Most imported U.S. oil comes from Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia with Russia only contributing about 8%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Given the numbers, Barnhart questioned whether the high increase was Big Oil using the war to price gouge consumers.
"If 8% is potentially at risk, why is the other 92% being jacked up?" he asked. "Are other producers taking the opportunity to drive up the price knowing they have the advantageous position of being in the supplying market and knowing that there's turmoil in that market right now?"
On Tuesday, when President Joe Biden announced the ban, he said it would punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion. Biden — who referred to rising prices as "Putin's price hike" — also noted 90% of onshore domestic oil production takes place on land not owned by the federal government and he called for more electric car production.
Barnhart said he favors more domestic oil production and more electric cars, with improved technology to allow them to be powered through clean energy rather than coal-fired power plants.
"The more options you have, the more balanced things will be, generally speaking," he said. "You might then inherently insulate yourself, to some degree, from these wildly fluctuating times."
Barnhart said he's considering driving less when not working. So is John Embrey who was filling up his 2015 Chevrolet Cruze a couple pumps down from Barnhart. Embrey, a warehouse technician in Winchester, drives 250 miles per week from his home in Strasburg to work. He said he and his girlfriend will drive less on weekends.
Next to Embrey, Mike Cahak was paying $4.99 per gallon for diesel fuel for his 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The Winchester resident and project manager for a steel fabrication company in Winchester said he has to drive for work but tries to work from home when possible. Like Barnhart, Cahak said Russia needed to be punished for the invasion. And with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reporting 2021 was the sixth-hottest year ever recorded, Cahak said he hopes the hikes will shift drivers away from fossil fuels, the major cause of global warming.
"Fossil fuels are a finite resource anyway," he said. "Eventually, we've got to figure something else out."
At the Exxon at 1 S. Buckmarsh St., in Berryville, TedMax Rose said he was considering swapping his 2016 Chevy Silverado for a smaller car or an electric truck. Rose, a Dulles International Airport worker, drives about 320 miles per week to and from his four-day-per-week job. Rose said Americans were "spoiled" when it comes to gas prices, which have traditionally been far higher in Europe due to high gas taxes.
Last year, gas was the equivalent of $7 per gallon in Greece, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, according to globalpetrolprices.com. The federal gas tax, which is roughly 18 cents per gallon, hasn't been raised since 1993 when gas was $1.11 per gallon in the U.S.
"We're so used to paying $2.50 to $3 a gallon, I think we're kind of spoiled," Rose said. "Getting ourselves away from fossil fuels is definitely a step in the right direction."
Veterinarian Kelly Foltman, a Hillsboro resident, pumped gas into her 2017 BMW X3 near Rose. She said she drives nearly 30,000 miles per year for her job.
Even before the war, she said she tried to minimize her trips. Foltman said she supported the ban, but worries that the war could escalate into "World War III" if tensions continue. She said she hopes the hike will be a "wake up call" for American drivers.
"We've got to help the Ukrainian people and if fuel prices don't go down, they don't go down. We've got to get real about alternatives," she said. "If this makes people change their driving patterns and have more electric cars and better infrastructure, I'm all for it."
During the March 15, 2020 Democratic debate, Biden said he would authorize no more federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, adding, "No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period."
