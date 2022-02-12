A fugitive from Chesapeake led authorities on an approximately 40-minute pursuit Thursday afternoon that began in Frederick County and ended in West Virginia, with the suspect often driving on the wrong side of the road, hitting other vehicles, careening through a cemetery and reaching speeds of 95 mph, according to authorities.
The chase ended just after 2:18 p.m. in Jefferson County, West Virginia, when Michael Paul Warner, 42, was apprehended.
Warner was wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding.
The pursuit began at 1:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County when an off-duty Strasburg police officer alerted county deputies about a possible wanted subject in a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect took off, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
A pursuit was initiated as the suspect continued on Cedar Creek Grade to Middle Road and headed north toward Winchester. Once in the city, the suspect used Valley Avenue, Weems Lane, Loudoun Street, Featherbed Lane and Pleasant Valley Road in an attempt to elude officers before returning to the county on Papermill Road.
"The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit and run of another motorist," a Sheriff's Office news release stated.
Once back in the county, the suspect again "passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park," driving over and damaging cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way onto Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South) and heading north toward Interstate 81, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices, as officers from the Winchester Police Department and Virginia State Police had joined the pursuit.
The vehicle then got onto I-81 at exit 313, reaching speeds of 95 mph.
The pickup truck, which passed motorists on the shoulder of the interstate at times, eventually crossed the median near exit 312 and traveled the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road in the county and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading north in the southbound lanes of I-81 into West Virginia, where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit.
The suspect exited the interstate and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County into Jefferson County, where a West Virginia trooper successfully deployed spike strips that deflated the front tire of the suspect's vehicle, West Virginia State Police reported. The suspect continued east on Route 51, intentionally ramming the rear end of a law enforcement cruiser before driving off the road and through a field.
Troopers utilized their cruisers to pin the suspect's vehicle and take Warner into custody without incident. As of Friday morning, he was being treated at Berkeley Medical Center and will be charged in West Virginia with being a fugitive from justice, fleeing with reckless indifference, felony destruction of property, reckless driving and obstruction.
In Frederick County, Warner faces charges of two counts of felony hit and run, felony eluding, reckless driving, destruction of property and various traffic infractions.
Warner is on active probation in Chesapeake. A call to the Chesapeake Department of Probation and Parole seeking more information about his status was not returned Thursday.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Warren W. Gosnell said Warner may have been stopped in Strasburg on Wednesday, where he likely used someone else's ID to avoid arrest.
"It is unclear if Warner was authorized to be in the Winchester area by his probation officer, or when he was last seen by that office," Gosnell said. "He may have been here seeking treatment after overdosing in December."
Warner's criminal record includes convictions for forgery, grand larceny, eluding police and probation violations.
The pursuit garnered a lot of attention on social media, including someone capturing video of the truck going through the cemetery. Some incorrectly said the suspect was wanted for murder.
"I have a feeling that the misinformation of him being wanted for murder began on social media when someone mistook Warner for one of three recent escapees out of Tennessee who had also been in a white truck," Gosnell wrote in an email. "One of those individuals was originally incarcerated for murder if I recall properly. At no point were our deputies told that this Warner was a wanted murderer."
