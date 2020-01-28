WINCHESTER — A Gainesville, Georgia, man accused of spraying cleaner in a woman’s eyes surrendered to police on Friday afternoon.
Sean D. Claxton, 20, of the 400 block of Green Street, was charged with malicious wounding. Police said the spraying incident occurred on Aug. 16 in a home in the 300 block of Amherst Street.
The woman told police she confronted Claxton about inappropriate behavior and remarks he made. She said he became angry and sprayed cleaner in her eyes, causing chemical burns. The woman had to be hospitalized for her injuries.
Claxton is free on a $5,000 bond. He is due in Winchester Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on April 21.
