WINCHESTER — The Full Contact Ping Pong Tournament set to go down at Escutcheon Brewing Company this Saturday to benefit Concern Hotline is no joke. Well, not entirely anyway. If the games are as good-spirited as the tournament’s director, Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland, the event should be an energetic, yet easy going, sometimes serious, but joyfully playful way to spend the day. Players will be duking it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the brewery at 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester.
The attention grabbing name “full contact” doesn’t mean full body contact, explains Holland. He says it means table tennis balls make full contact with the paddle. However, this explanation came shortly after this reporter shared a weak handshake with Holland — me apologizing for a trigger thumb from writing with a pen too much (writer problem), him rubbing his shoulder and noting he recently “wrenched his back” playing Ping-Pong (table tennis enthusiast problem).
While he is gung-ho about table tennis, Holland emphasizes that the tournament is for everyone — casual players, avid paddle wielders and spectators galore. Contenders pay $30 and are guaranteed to play at least two games. It’s a double-elimination tournament. Players will be out of the running for the top prize once they lose two matches.
Spectators are a huge part of the event. It’s free to come out and watch, and the cheering crowd has grown to greatly outnumber players. When the tournament was first held in 2017, it attracted 32 players and 40 spectators, which was a good turnout. Numbers blossomed pre-COVID and the last tournament before the pandemic attracted 150 people who came out to watch 32 players. This is the first tournament since 2020 (pre-COVID). Holland predicts at least that many will show up to watch this year, and the player roster has filled up fast.
“Some players come and take it really seriously. Others come for fun,” Holland says. Arguably, the spectators might very well be having as much fun as the players. Spectators can watch multiple games at once. “There will be four tables set up. One for practice, three for games.”
“It’s gonna be a tough competition. It’s fun for sure. We’ve got a table on one side of the place that’s behind a big window. People cheer, yell and bang on the window!” Holland chuckles. “I want people to come out and root their buddies on and have a good time.”
Pacos Tacos food truck will be there to sate the appetites of spectators and players, serving up what Holland describes as affordable, tasty food. Escutcheon will have beer galore and beverages for sale.
One of the more serious contenders is returning champion Daniel Soares of Stephens City. He won the tournament in 2020 and says he has been (not so) patiently awaiting the opportunity to defend his title. Winchester resident Travis Nesselrodt won the tournament a handful of years ago and says he looks forward to competing against others for a good cause, bragging rights and another trophy.
Winning is great, of course. But, the player who gets eliminated first gets a very special trophy, according to Holland. It’s a trophy that has been carefully and creatively crafted to reflect that the player had to go. What does such a trophy look like? You’ll have to attend to find out.
In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle during the event and door prizes to keep things as spicy as the Pacos Tacos being crunched.
Soares says he and others are excited the tournament is on again this year. In addition to it being a good time, he believes Concern Hotline is a very worthwhile cause. “I would love to see even more spectators show up this year to spread awareness of Concern Hotline’s mission and perhaps even become volunteers,” Soares says.
Nesselrodt agrees. He manages Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service. He’s proud to say that the business he manages is a tournament sponsor. It’s personal for him. “I lost a brother to suicide,” Nesselrodt says. “It’s a topic that needs more attention. So many suffer in silence.”
Concern Hotline’s goal, according to Holland, is to raise at least $5,000 through Full Contact Ping Pong by way of players’ entry fees, donations and sponsorships. He says Johnny Blue Inc., Maggie and Art Major, Escutcheon Brewery, Abler Law and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting and several other sponsors, like Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service, have helped the organization toward that end.
Concern Hotline is a crisis hotline. It’s based in Winchester but serves individuals in Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Clarke counties in addition to the city of Winchester. Anyone can call at any time. Trained volunteers (there are currently 40) are available 24/7 to listen and talk to whoever needs help. It is community-based and volunteers are up to date on local resources so that they can refer people to organizations and others who might be able to provide further help.
Keeping Concern Hotline up and running and is vital, according to Holland. Fundraising is a part of that. But, he notes, there needs to be room for “fun” in fundraising because Concern Hotline deals with extremely serious situations every day.
“A couple of weeks ago,” Holland recounts, “a person walked into this office and said they had been calling Concern Hotline recently. They said the hotline “saved my life.” Holland takes a deep breath. “That was so meaningful to me. Rarely does someone come in and tell us that. We don’t do face-to-face when we answer the phone. What we do is often anonymous. But, we are saving lives. And, sometimes we are helping to save lives by playing Ping-Pong. How many people can say that?”
More information about Concern Hotline can be found at concernhotline.org.
You can reach a Concern Hotline crisis volunteer by calling: Clarke County, Frederick County, Winchester, 540-667-0145; Shenandoah County, 540-459- 4742; Page County, 540-743-3733; Warren County, 540-635-4357.
