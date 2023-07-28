Zach Barrone of Warrenton drives a 1947 Farmall Cub tractor off a trailer at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville Wednesday while preparing for the 2023 Pageant of Steam and Gas Show sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association Inc., which starts today and continues through Sunday the fairgrounds. Admission is $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 Sunday (children under 12 are free). The show will feature restored farm tractors, restored farm equipment, a working steam-powered belt-driven saw mill, demonstrations of a vintage belt-driven threshing machine and hay baler, a “parade of tractors,” a noon whistle blow Saturday and Sunday where all the steam engines blow their whistles at the same time, and a tractor pull featuring only vintage stock farm tractors. For more information, visit svsgea.org.
