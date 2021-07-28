CLEAR BROOK — Diane Dellinger said it was “refreshing” to get out and take her 5-year-old granddaughter Macy Dellinger to the Frederick County Fair on Tuesday night, when the rides and concessions opened to the public.
Last year’s fair had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macy, a kindergartener at Gainesboro Elementary School, said she was looking forward to seeing the animals and riding the amusement rides.
Frederick County Middle School sixth grader Atlee Kitts, 11, was holding several stuffed animals she had won from carnival games. Attending the fair is a tradition for Atlee and her mother, Tiffany Kitts.
Kitts said her roots at the fair go deep, noting that you can see her house from the fairgrounds if you take a ride on the Ferris wheel. She grew up participating in various 4-H events and craft contests associated with the fair.
As people began arriving at the fair on Tuesday, James Wood High School freshman Addison Greene, 13, washed her cow, Duke, who she’s preparing to show and sell on Thursday. Her dad, Travis Henderlighte, said the livestock shows at the fair are a great learning experience for teens and children.
Raising and showing livestock “teaches them responsibility, teaches them how to take care of an animal,” Henderlighte said. “Come sale day, they get to make some money, and they get to see where their money goes. When it comes down to it, it’s a life experience.”
Besides animals, fair food, games and rides, the fair is also the opportunity to see Monster Trucks.
Kara Sessler, of Luray, brought her two sons, Oliver Sessler, 6, and Owen Sessler, 2, to the Monster Truck Show on Tuesday night. It was a surprise for the boys.
Driver Cliff Vowell said he looks forward to seeing the reactions on the faces of children and adults as he rides around in the Virginia Giant, which was built in the mid-1980s in Winchester.
After his last season was canceled due to the pandemic, Vowell said, “It’s good to get back out.”
The fair continues through Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. Rides and concessions start at 6 p.m.
Fair admission is $7 for ages 12 and older and $3 for children 6-11. Children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. For those wishing to attend the fair multiple times, an adult weekly ticket is $20 and a weekly ticket for a child is $10.
A wrist band can be purchased at the gate for $25 to ride all of the carnival rides. Those who order online at gambillamusements.com will get a $5 discount.
For more information, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com.
