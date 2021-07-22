Live performances
Shenandoah Conservatory Alumni Big Band directed by Alan Baylock performs in honor of Dr. Robert Larson who has retired after 39 years of service to the conservatory. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is first come, first served. Only 150 people will be admitted. Free. Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Shenandoah University.
Music in the Park in Rose Hill Park, 31 E. Main St., Berryvillle, is a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday featuring Kat and Dawg (American standards, pop). Bring a blanket or chair. Contact Berryville Main Street at events@berryvillemainstreet.com or follow Berryville Main Street on Facebook.
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in Orkney Springs features The Four Tops with special guest Meisha Herron at 8 p.m. Friday. Classic Albums Live performs Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours at 8 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit musicfest.org.
Bright Box Divas Drag Show, 7 p.m. Saturday (late show at 10:30 p.m.), Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. Ninety-minute revue features Shi-Queeta-Lee and her all-star cast of celebrity female impersonators. Tickets: $20 advance/ $25 door/$30 VIP. This show is for ages 18-plus. For more info visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Catch Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s production of “Grease” at Shenandoah University’s Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre in Winchester. Tickets available online at tickets.su.edu/overview/2021-ssmt-grease or by calling the Box Office at 540-665-4569 during normal business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Show ends Aug. 1.
For history buffs
Guided Civil War Walking Tour of Stephens City, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Tours are held the fourth Saturday of the month, from June to October. They are led by staff of the Newtown History Center. Tour focuses on the impact of the Civil War on Stephens City. Admission: $5/person (all ages 6+) Reservations are required. Call the Newtown History Center at 540-869-1700. Tours begin at the Newtown History Center at 5408 Main St.
Living History: Election of George Washington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, grounds of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. Relive the 1758 election of Col. George Washington of the Virginia Regiment to the Virginia House of Burgesses from Frederick County. This was Washington’s first election to public office. Visitors are encouraged to participate in the re-enactment as voters in the election at the very site where the election was held in 1758. Be a part of history, vote for George. Master brewer Tim Arndt has re-created a beer from an original recipe of Washington’s to be served at the event. Co-sponsored by the French & Indian War Foundation of Winchester and the Virginia Beer Museum of Front Royal.
Second Battle of Kernstown Tour, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Kernstown Battlefield will host a walking and driving tour, stopping at key battle locations on and around the battlefield property. Civil War author Scott Patchan, whose books include “Shenandoah Summer” and “Last Battle of Winchester,” will lead the tour. No cost, but donations appreciated. Tour starts at 9 a.m. at the battlefield’s Visitors Center.
Just for fun
Karaoke with DJ SkyHigh, 7 p.m. to close Friday, Wayside Inn, 7783 Main St., Middletown.
