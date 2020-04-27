WINCHESTER — When he worked with her in 2017 at the Olive Garden in Winchester, Joseph R. Williams remembers Kaitlin Nichole Roberts as an outgoing and hardworking waitress who wanted to make money to help support her three young children.
“She would come and say, ‘Guys, I need to make a million dollars tonight. I want every table in this restaurant,’” Williams recalled. “She was a hustler.”
Now, Williams is seeking to help Roberts’ children through an online fundraiser. On Jan. 10, their 30-year-old mother was murdered.
Roberts’ ex-husband Lemuel Lee Roberts, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. In an affidavit seeking his extradition to Frederick, Maryland, police say he stabbed Roberts 32 times and then ran her over, leaving her body on a road in Frederick, Maryland. She was still wearing her Olive Garden apron when she was found. Police allege Lemuel Roberts returned to Frederick County, Virginia, and burned his Buick Enclave SUV on Red Bud Road a few hours after the killing. The affidavit also said police tracked their phones, which showed them traveling from Frederick County, Virginia, to Frederick, Maryland, on the night of the murder. But in an interview with police, Lemuel Roberts said he hadn’t been in Frederick, Maryland, for months. He said he and Kaitlin Roberts argued on the night of the killing, and she cut his hands with a pocket knife before leaving.
Roberts, whose criminal record includes convictions for abduction and assault, was arrested and later charged. On Sunday, he was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Williams said he was shocked to learn of the murder. He quit his job as a host at the Olive Garden in 2018, but he kept in touch with his former co-workers and went there on Jan. 10 for dinner. He said he just missed seeing Roberts, who had been working there that day.
Williams, a 25-year-old city resident, barber and online business marketer, is also a singer who performs under the name Joshua Cadence. He included Kaitlin Roberts’ name in a song he finished shortly after her death.
Williams said he is donating all proceeds from online sales to Roberts’ children when the song is released in the next few weeks. Presently, Williams is raising money for the children through a Facebook site and through Cash App, a phone app for payments and money transfers. He said about $1,200 has been raised through Thursday.
Williams, who attends Grace & Mercy Ministries in Stephens City, said many of the donors didn’t know Roberts but are members of his church. With the coronavirus pandemic crashing the economy, Williams said he knows it’s a difficult time to raise money, but he believes hard times are when donations are most needed.
“I believe in what Jesus said about sowing and reaping,” he said. “The Lord sees whatever you give and if you’re taking care of people, he’s going to take care of you through other people.”
Rebecca Jean Shaw, Kaitlin Roberts’ mother, said she’s grateful to Williams and the staff at Olive Garden, who catered a gathering after her daughter’s funeral. Kaitlin Roberts left behind a 5-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. Lemuel Roberts is the father of the 3-year-old and 2-year-old.
Shaw said the oldest child is living with her. She said the two younger children are living with Melissa Roberts, Lemuel Roberts’ mother. Shaw is petitioning for custody of the younger children through Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Melissa Roberts didn’t return calls last week.
The Robertses married in 2017 and divorced a year later, but they lived together in the county until shortly before Kaitlin Roberts’ death. In the year before her death, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called to their Oakmont Circle home 12 times, including four calls in November for domestic disputes. Sheriff Lenny Millholland previously said no one was arrested because there was no evidence of violence and neither party wanted charges filed.
Shaw said her daughter and the three children moved into a townhouse in Winchester with Shaw on Dec. 15 to get away from Lemuel Roberts. However, Shaw said Roberts put a GPS tracker on her daughter’s car at the Olive Garden and found out where she lived. She said Roberts came to the home on Jan. 9, but wasn’t allowed in.
“She and I were hiding from him, scared, and I know, especially now, that if he got in the house that Thursday night, he probably would have killed us both,” Shaw said. “She was terrified of him, and I see now that all of her fears became reality because she said constantly that he was going to kill her.”
However, Shaw said her daughter still trusted Roberts. Shaw said her daughter told her on Jan. 10 that Roberts suspected she was living in the home with another man. Shaw said her daughter got off work, briefly entered the home while Shaw was in the basement and then went to Roberts’ Oakmont Circle home.
Shaw said her daughter was a good mother and her death has been hard on the children, particularly her daughter’s oldest son. Shaw, 53, lives on Social Security disability payments and said some of the money raised for the children will help pay the rent.
“It’s just very hard, but I’m trying to do the best I can to keep this home,” she said. “This is where the kids were last with their mom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.