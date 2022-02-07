Bridgwater College has announced funeral arrangements for Campus Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson, 48.
They are as follows:
Visitation for Painter is open to the public and will be held today from 4-7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg.
Visitation for Jefferson will be private.
A memorial service for both officers is open to the public and will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center, 645 University Blvd., Harrisonburg.
Painter and Jefferson were killed in the line of duty in a shooting at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1.
Bridgewater College has created the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund. More information is available at: www.bridgewater.edu/johnandjjfund.
Letters of condelence may be sent to Chief of Police Chief Miln S. Franklin, Bridgewater College Campus Police, 402 East College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812
