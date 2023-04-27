WINCHESTER — Funeral arrangements have been made for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Chester T. Lauck, who died Sunday at Winchester Medical Center after responding to a wildfire in the county. He experienced a cardiac event at his home after returning from the fire. His passing is considered a line-of-duty death.
Visitation will be from noon-9 p.m. Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester.
Burial will immediately follow the service at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
According to a media release from the Frederick County government, the processional route from the church to the cemetery is as follows:
Head southeast toward U.S. 522 South, take Va. 37 South to Route 652/Shawnee Drive, continue on Route 652/Shawnee Drive to your destination. Turn right after 7-Eleven (on the left). Turn right onto Papermill Road. At the traffic circle, take the first exit onto Roue 644.
The processional map is available here: https://www.fcva.us/home/showpublisheddocument/25279/638181895415762013.
Road closings: Papermill Road from the roundabout to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). Anticipated road closures will occur between noon–4 p.m. Monday. Crossover Boulevard should be utilized as an alternative route during this time.
People should anticipate heavy traffic in the areas around the funeral home on Sunday and the church and cemetery on Monday, according to the media release.
"Those wishing to show their respects to DC Lauck and his family should use caution in stationing themselves along the processional route," the release states.
Full information is available at www.fcva.us/DCLauck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.