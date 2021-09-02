MIDDLETOWN — Last year, Hollie Hurdle, 24, of Gainesville, would stress out over working extra shifts as a surgical technician in Reston to make sure she could afford her Lord Fairfax Community College tuition without a student loan.
Now in her second year as a nursing student at LLFC's Fauquier County campus, Hurdle no longer worries about paying for the remainder of this year's tuition thanks the state's G3 financial aid incentive program.
G3 — which stands for "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back" — is a $36 million incentive program launched by Gov. Ralph Northam that will help an estimated 36,000 Virginians earn degrees. The program is built for two-year community college students seeking high demand jobs in Virginia including early childhood education, healthcare, technology, manufacturing and skilled trades and public safety.
G3 helps cover tuition, fees and books for eligible students. It also can help with housing, food, transportation and childcare. Low and middle income students enrolled at LFCC are likely eligible for G3 benefits.
LFCC has initially been awarded this summer with a $469,859 to disburse through G3. As of Wednesday, 138 LFCC students received a total of $451,555 with the average award per student varying.
If a student's tuition is already covered through federal or state grants or scholarships, G3 covers costs of books and other expenses, said Michelle Cribbs, an outreach and coaching specialist working with LFCC.
To qualify for G3, an individual must:
- Qualify for in-state tuition.
Have a total household income of less than or equal to 400% of the federal poverty level, which is roughly $100,000 for a family of four.
- Be enrolled for at least six credit hours at their local community college.
- Have earned a high school diploma or GED.
- Be enrolled in a designated G3 program.
- Have applied for federal and/or state financial aid.
Students can be enrolled part-time or full-time at one of Virginia's 23 community colleges to qualify for G3 and they have three years to complete an associate degree. They must also maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA to remain eligible for the program.
"We are hoping this is the start of an incredible amount of attention and support to the community college system as a whole," Cribbs said. "It's just nice to have the governor really focused on showing the state and the community, the value that community colleges have as sort of a reemergence in very high quality education training that is very accessible."
For Hurdle, she initially paid out-of-pocket for about half of her tuition during her first year of nursing school at LFCC. This year, thanks to G3, she can continue saving the money she was initially using for tuition, which she said is life changing.
Hurdle just got engaged and said she could use the money she's saving for her wedding, buying a house or fixing her car if something comes up.
"It's one less thing you have to worry about," Hurdle said of the financial support.
If a student is eligible and funding is still available, Hurdle recommends others to consider applying for G3 benefits. She added that students are sometimes embarrassed to apply for financial aid, but that shouldn't be the case.
"It doesn't hurt to apply," she said. "It's there to help."
