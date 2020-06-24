WINCHESTER — Virginia Republicans have picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner for a Senate seat later this year, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.
Gade won a low-key primary Tuesday against two other opponents — teacher Alissa Baldwin and Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale. Gade received 67% of the votes (154,878) to Speciale’s 14.6% (33,704) and Alissa Baldwin’s 18.4% (42,461).
In Winchester, Gade received 591 votes, Speciale 102, and Baldwin 193. In Frederick County, Gade received 348 votes, Speciale 105 and Baldwin 111. In Clarke County, Gade received 595 votes, Speciale 159 and Baldwin 146. Winchester has 16,786 registered voters, Frederick County has 60,936 and Clarke County has 11,187.
Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in recent years. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in more than a decade.
Gade is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb, according to The Associated Press. He advised President George W. Bush on military and disability issues and was President Donald Trump’s appointee to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but withdrew his nomination after a lengthy delay in the Senate over his confirmation. Gade previously taught at West Point and now teaches at American University.
If elected, Gade pledged not to be a “rubber stamp” for the president but said Trump is “good on the policies that I care about,” including religious liberty, The AP reported.
His top priorities include limited government, promoting free market systems, having a strong national defense and promoting individual liberty. He is against additional gun control and opposes red flag laws and bans on assault weapons and suppressors.
Warner, a Democrat, barely won re-election to his second term six years ago against former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie, but no experienced Republicans wanted to take Warner on this time around. Warner has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009.
Locally, turnout was light at the polls, but most voters interviewed said they voted for Gade.
Middletown residents Kim Copeland and David Copeland, who voted for Gade at the Middletown Elementary School polling location, said they respect his military service. They also believe America’s freedoms and liberties are at stake, including Second Amendment rights, and they think Gade is the best candidate to ensure that their rights are not infringed upon.
Bennett Crow, who was campaigning for Gade outside Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, said “strong support for the Second Amendment” and cutting taxes are what he’s seeking in a nominee. But he said he would support whoever won the nomination. “It’s important to maintain a Republican majority in the Senate,” Crow said.
Stephens City resident Lee Sharp voted for Baldwin at the Aylor Middle School polling location. He also agreed it was important to support the GOP nominee. He said Democrats interfere “every time Republicans put out good bills.” Sharp said restoring the economy is one of his priorities.
Jean Moyer, who voted for Gade at Christ Episcopal Church, said she liked that he is a veteran.
“Mr. Gade served our country,” Moyer said. “He sacrificed a lot.”
Local voter registrars said turnout in Tuesday’s Republican primary was fairly low.
Rich Venskoske, director of elections/general registrar for Frederick County, said that in addition to the coronavirus pandemic being a major distraction, the Republican primary didn’t seem to be on the radar of many voters. He said he hardly saw any campaign signs and did not receive many emails or phone calls about the primary. He said numerous people called him on Tuesday asking if there even was an election. Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said there was a lot of confusion as to what type of election was being held. Winchester voter registrar Elizabeth Martin shared a similar sentiment.
“It’s low,” Martin said of about voter turnout in Winchester. “I think everyone is preoccupied with the pandemic. You’re die-hard voters are walking in and voting. I think a lot of people don’t even know what’s happening.”
Prior to the election, voters were encouraged to vote by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Frederick County, 328 people voted absentee, while 108 voted absentee in Winchester and 56 in Clarke County.
Election officials took precautions for the safety of those voting in person at the polls. Martin and Bosserman said masks were encouraged and offered to those who did not have one. Social distancing was enforced, the polling stations were frequently sanitized and curbside voting was provided.
The general election is Nov. 3.
(1) comment
"I think a lot of people don’t even know what’s happening.”
Sad, but true. When I showed up at my station @ 8am, I was the first person they had seen... smh...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.