The following students at Gainesboro Elementary School were named to the All-A honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year.
First grade
Jordan Lang, Daniel Thomas, MaKenna Breeden, Claire Burgess, Lauren Whitacre, Gage Orndorff, Colton Crim, Faith Dehaven, Ella Fisher, Emily Holaday, Augustine Kaczmarzewski, Weston Mills, Cale Smith, Coltyn Baran, Josh Brown, Isabella Flores Velasquez, Isaac Micourt, Paige Mills, Bentlee Riggleman, Connor Sheppard
Second grade
Quinn Aikens, Elayna Fletcher, Ashlynn Kerns, Josephine May, Raylan Phelps, McKinley Reams, Molly Schumer, Sam Stiteler, Grayson Dennis, Mary Denton, Romeo Merino, Danika Morrison, Mark Rudolph, Kylie Salyer, Emma Fauver, Cason Laidlaw, Abram Nail, Ryan Palmer, Taylor Poisant, Blake Sheppard, Abigail Smith, Jaydin Wolfrey, Lauren Wiley, Cade Bailey, Mirabella Enochs, Levi Fullmer, Rylie Hott, Zoe Lowrey, Leah Young, Autumn Bauserman
Third grade
Ashton Light, Grace Moreland, Anna Rollison, Kendra Wiley, Bryn Estep, Ryleigh Lauck, Megan Hutchins, Phinehas Kaczmarzewski, Jackson Lang, Robert Haag, Jackson Ledford, Lincoln Lessard
Fourth grade
Taylor Henderlite, Savanna Laidlow, Drew Longo, Molly Maynard, Christian Richards, Caoilyn Baggarly, Alexis Brown, Lucas Brown, Maggie Clovis, Dayana Jackson, Landon Linaburg, J McClain, Ethan Montoya, Josh Allamong, Ashlyn Evans, Lane Herring, Cash Keeler, Teegan Kelley, Emily Kimmel, Jessica McDonald, Grant Mills, DeLaney Newcome, Josh Salyer, Sam Tollok, Kingston Aikens, Hailey Harlow
Fifth grade
Madison Carhart, Megan Crawford, Reese Lessard, Nicole Lucas, Jane Moreland, Thomas Newman, Caitlin Riddle, Gwynth, Micah Young, Austin Arbaugh, Nicole Ritter, Brenna Corbin, Gretchen Mittong, Aubrey Nail, Abie Tenney, Jessica Vitola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.