CLEAR BROOK — Love is what keeps Galilee Christian Church going as many small, rural congregations struggle to attract and keep worshipers, two of its leaders believe.
Not just members’ love for the church itself, but also their love for each other and their community, said Bryan Ruble, a deacon and the church’s historian.
“It’s a love and fellowship you don’t find in other churches,” Pastor Don Moulden added.
The church at 1831 Welltown Road, northwest of Winchester, will celebrate its 150th anniversary during homecoming on Sunday morning.
About 40 people usually occupy the pews during most services, Moulden said. The church actually has about 80 members, he estimated.
The close-knit membership has fluctuated over the years.
However, “we’re showing some signs of turnaround,” Moulden said. “We’ve gotten some new members recently. We’re optimistic” the growth will continue.
Current members include people of all ages. Yet there aren’t as many in their 20s and 30s as there are younger and older people, the pastor noted.
Some members are ones whose families have attended for many years.
Mounted in the church’s foyer is a black-and-white photo of the congregation around the 1920s. Those pictured include Ruble’s great-grandmother, the late Clara Clevenger, he gleefully pointed out during an interview.
Her father, the late James T. Clevenger, was among the church’s founders, a group of Christians from various denominations who decided to worship together. Initially, they held services in an abandoned house, according to Moulden.
In 1873, the elder Clevenger donated part of his land for the church building and a cemetery. The initial building was 16 feet by 30 feet.
As the congregation grew, the building was replaced by one 31 feet by 52 feet, constructed at the same location between 1888 and 1893.
Part of the brick structure was damaged by a tornado during the early 1900s, history compiled by Ruble shows, but it eventually was refurbished to its original condition.
Still in use today, the building underwent various renovations and expansions throughout the 20th century. Among them were the additions of a basement and restrooms, the installation of electricity and air-conditioning, and the construction of a stone fence around the church and the cemetery.
A decade ago, a fellowship hall was erected.
“That’s our biggest asset for the community,” said Ruble. It enables Galilee to hold outreach efforts such as monthly pancake breakfasts.
Ruble, 50, has put a lot of time and effort in recent years into preserving the church’s history as well as the building and grounds.
When he’s no longer able, “I hope someone else will take it on in the future,” he said.
Numerous ministers have preached to the congregation over the years.
Moulden was 11 when he began attending Galilee in 1957. He was baptized the following year and rose through the ranks of church leadership. After he completed Bible college in Maryland, he became the church’s full-time pastor in 1996.
“I always had the desire to become a minister,” he remembered. “I felt like I needed to know more about what Scripture says” through better understanding.
Along with being a loving church, Galilee is a praying church, Moulden and Ruble emphasized. They’ve seen what they consider to be miracles that happened after worshipers bowed their heads.
Moulden recalled, for example, a young girl in the congregation being “in pretty critical condition” at a Charlottesville hospital after she underwent surgery for the removal of an internal blockage. The operation apparently caused an infection, he said.
Galilee members came together in a prayer circle, asking God to heal the girl. Some members then drove to the hospital to see her.
“She came running across the room and gave all of us hugs,” said Moulden. “We didn’t know on the way up there if she was going to live!”
“Prayer is a powerful tool,” he said — not only in seeking divine intervention to resolve hardships, but also in keeping a religious congregation together through both adversities and triumphs.
Moulden won’t be preaching for Sunday’s homecoming. He’s leaving that up to a guest minister, Joan Rainsberger, the retired pastor of First Christian Church in Winchester.
Servant’s Song, a gospel group from Plymouth, North Carolina, will perform during the service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Galilee’s sanctuary. Communion will be observed, and a meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
The 150th anniversary celebration will continue with a revival at 7 p.m. each night through Wednesday. Special music performances will be featured nightly, and guests ministers will preach through Tuesday night.
Moulden will lead Wednesday night’s service, though.
“I’m wrapping it up, if I’m not already wrapped up,” he chuckled.
Now 77, Moulden said he plans to continue as Galilee’s pastor as long as he feels it’s the Lord’s will.
The public is invited to attend the upcoming services.
