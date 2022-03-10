WINCHESTER — When Dan “Danjo” Whitener applied for a job playing banjo the group Gangstagrass, he expected a typical bluegrass group.
“I found them on Craigslist,” he recalled. “They were looking for a banjo player.”
That was all the description said, but Gangstagrass turned out to be anything but ordinary.
Now, fresh off their run on the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent,” the bluegrass-hip hop band will be hitting up the Bright Box Theater in Winchester as part of its first tour in two years.
“I’ve lost track of how many times we’ve been to Winchester,” said Whitener, 34, a Tenleytown, Washington, D.C., native who now lives in New Jersey.
The band, whose other members hail from Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nebraska and Florida, have found one of their most devoted fan bases in Winchester and have performed many times at the Bright Box, the now closed Sweet NOLA’s restaurant and Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville.
Winchester’s embracing of the group “proves the point and supports the theory” that bluegrass and hip-hop can mix, Whitener said.
But when people first hear of Gangstagrass, he said, it’s easy to “imagine the worst possible version of that.”
Bluegrass and hip hop aren’t as disparate as people think, Whitener said recently by phone from Louisville, Kentucky, where the band was preparing for a show along their February to April tour.
Musical genres over the years have been artificially enacted along racial lines, he said, but there’s no reason why they need to be.
“A lot of that comes back to black spaces and white spaces,” Whitener said.
Gangstagrass, he said, is “reuniting something that was separated long ago.”
Founded by Brooklyn producer Rench in 2006, the band has gone on to produce five studio albums and multiple singles in addition to Rench’s initial album, “Rench Presents: Gangstagrass” in 2007.
They earned an Emmy nomination for their song, “Long Hard Times to Come,” which was chosen as the opening theme song of the TV show “Justified” on FX in 2010. Rench and rapper T.O.N.E-z were nominated in the category of Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.
Their latest album, ”No Time For Enemies,” was released in 2020 and has more than a million streams.
Other band members are Brian Farrow on fiddle and vocals, R-SON The Voice of Reason on vocals and Dolio The Sleuth on vocals.
“Gangstagrass is a multi-racial group of string pickers and MCs creating a shared cultural space for dialogue and connection between folks that usually never intersect,” a recent news release about their tour says.
Their style creates “a new musical genre that fleshes out the quintessential elements of each with added flair,” it says.
With a strong passion for promoting social change, Gangstagrass attempts to bring people together through its music and its community outreach.
“Most of us are dads, so we’re definitely thinking about the world,” Whitener said. “We’re thinking about our kids and the future.”
“We need the country and the world to be in a state where we want to leave it to our kids.”
During the pandemic, the band started a podcast that has grown from its initial intention of connecting the band members while social distancing. Now it’s become a way to connect with fans and the greater community.
They’ve also been meeting with nonprofit organizations like Braver Angels, of New York, which holds workshops and other events to connect people from all political affiliations with a goal of depolarizing conversations.
“It’s an undertaking, but we see this band and this music to be an alternate way to approach these things that aren’t as confrontational,” Whitener said.
Gangstagrass excels through its music, a form of conversation that Whitener said can be far less confrontational than other types of communication.
“Just let people be in a space together and enjoy a positive experience together,” he said.
Gangstagrass will perform with Polaroid Dreams and Bull Whip at Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 9 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus admission and tax at eventbrite.com/e/gangstagrass-w-polaroid-dreams-and-bull-whip-tickets-217093441327.
For more information, call 540-665-2878 or visit brightboxwinchester.com.
