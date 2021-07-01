WINCHESTER — It’s July 1, Virginia. Smoke ’em if you’ve got ‘em.
At the stroke of midnight, the commonwealth became America’s first Southern state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. But before you blaze up today, there are a few things you need to know about Virginia’s new ganja laws.
According to regulations approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia residents who are 21 or older can now legally possess up to 1 ounce (28.3 grams) of marijuana for recreational use, and each household can legally grow up to four marijuana plants for personal use. However, it will still be a crime for Virginians to buy and sell marijuana and its seeds until Jan. 1, 2024.
So how can a person get pot without running afoul of the law? The term used by lawmakers is “adult sharing,” which means one consenting adult who is at least 21 years old can give up to an ounce of weed to another consenting adult who is at least 21 years old. But if the supplier charges money or offers marijuana as a gift contingent on the purchase of another product, that’s a crime.
Virginia has already seen its first statewide example of “adult sharing.” It occurred at midnight today when an organization called Virginia Marijuana Justice gave away free marijuana seeds to home growers at locations in Henrico, Arlington, Charlottesville and Stuart.
Winchester-area residents who don’t have a friend willing to share his or her stash might be considering buying their weed in Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana sales are already legal. However, the federal government still considers pot a controlled substance and transporting it across state lines is a crime. That means you can buy weed legally in D.C. but you can’t bring it back to Virginia.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Wednesday marijuana users can also be penalized for having too much pot. Anyone who possesses more than an ounce but less than a pound of marijuana will be subject to a civil penalty of $25. People who have more than a pound of weed will face felony charges and possible prison time.
Recreational marijuana users need to be careful where they light up. The new laws are written to allow Virginians to enjoy pot inside their own homes, but if you fire up a joint inside a vehicle or somewhere in public view, you’ll be breaking the law and could be fined $25.
“If someone’s walking on the downtown mall smoking a joint, that’s not legal,” Winchester Police Chief John Piper said on Wednesday.
Piper and Millholland said their biggest concern starting today is a potential rise in the number of people who drive while under the influence of marijuana. It’s every bit as dangerous as driving while drunk and the potential criminal penalties are equally severe — prison time, high fines, community service, temporary or permanent loss of driving privileges and so on.
Piper said police officers are trained to spot the signs of someone who is driving while high, such as erratic handling of a vehicle, red eyes and slowed speech.
“If an officer pulls somebody over for suspected impaired driving ... a blood draw will be done on the person, and that’s sent out to the state lab for examination and analysis,” Piper said. “An expert from the state lab would then typically come into court and testify as far as [a defendant’s] level of intoxication.”
It doesn’t take a lot of weed to make a person too stoned to drive. Piper said THC levels in pot today are many times higher than they were back in the 1970s and ‘80s due to cannabis-growing techniques that have been refined over time.
Millholland said he has long been opposed to the recreational use of marijuana because of the potential dangers to and from people who use it irresponsibly. On Wednesday, he said legalization is a bad idea that was rushed through the state legislature without enough time to study its long-term implications.
“They’re looking for ways to tax people for the use and possession of it,” Millholland said. “It has nothing to do with what’s right or what’s wrong. ... If you talk to a doctor who knows what marijuana does to your body, they will tell you that it [marijuana legalization] is the dumbest thing the commonwealth could ever consider.”
Legalization has already had a negative impact on four local law-enforcement officers who specialized in finding marijuana. Both the Winchester Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have two dogs that were specially trained to sniff out pot, but since marijuana is no longer a major criminal concern in Virginia, all four of the dogs have been directed toward other crime-fighting tasks like tracking and suspect apprehension.
“I spent about $20,000 training those two [Sheriff’s Office] canines,” Millholland said.
Millholland said he fears Virginia will become the next Colorado, referring to the first state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use and possession. While Colorado’s tax revenues went up and violent crime rates went down after pot was legalized in 2014, the state also saw an increase in the number of traffic crashes and fatalities caused by impaired drivers, children born with THC in their systems and hospital visits related to marijuana use.
“Nobody wants to hear what Colorado and these other states [where recreational marijuana is legal] are dealing with,” Millholland said. “It’s good in the beginning, but when you realize that bad things are happening, you can’t go back.”
