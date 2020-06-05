BOYCE — Residents and businesses soon will have to place their garbage at the curb for pickup one day earlier each week.
Boyce Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Evergreen Waste LLC to collect trash on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays, beginning July 7.
Evergreen requested the collection day change, apparently to accommodate a new customer’s needs, Mayor Richard Kibler said.
He was told that Evergreen could continue grabbing up the town’s garbage on Wednesdays, but it would be easier for the firm to do so on Tuesdays, he said.
“As long as they do it, I don’t care” what day it’s collected on, said Councilman Dennis Hall. He made the motion to allow Evergreen to change collection days.
Boyce, a town of about 600 residents, sought bids on a new garbage collection contract earlier this year. There were only two bidders: Evergreen and Republic Services.
Evergreen has collected Boyce’s garbage for more than 20 years. According to Kibler, the Winchester-based firm was awarded the new contract mainly because it will collect trash regardless of whether bags are placed in cans or simply put at the curb.
The new contract is effective July 1. Boyce will pay Evergreen $1,980 per month for collections at 220 locations.
Currently, the town is paying the firm $1,784 per month for picking up garbage at 260 homes and businesses. It will save money under the new contract, though, as a result of collections being made at fewer locations, Kibler has said
He determined that only 220 pickup locations are needed, he previously told the council, by riding around Boyce before Evergreen’s truck came one day and counting every home and business that had placed trash curbside.
In another matter Tuesday night, Kibler told the council that Dennis Utterback, chairman of the town’s sidewalk committee, basically has “given up” on trying to find opportunities to apply grants to pay for sidewalk improvements.
Most grant sources would be unable to make grants available to Boyce for at least “7-8 years down the road,” he said, based on what Utterback has told him.
If improvements are made anytime soon, the town most likely will have to pay for them, Kibler added.
Hall said he thinks Boyce still should apply for grants to try and obtain them in the future.
Utterback was on the meeting’s agenda to speak but did not attend.
Also, the council has decided to start holding its regular monthly sessions a half-hour earlier.
The panel will continue to meet on the first Tuesday, but at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. That will give council members more time to comfortably discuss business or, when agendas are light, go home sooner, officials indicated.
