WINCHESTER — The coronavirus may be planting the seeds for many northern Shenandoah Valley residents to take up a new hobby.
Business is flourishing at local garden centers. Managers say they believe people are tired of staying indoors during the pandemic and are turning to gardening — especially growing vegetables — as a way to relax and get some exercise outdoors in a way that could yield bountiful results.
They speculated that some also might be turning to gardening so they won’t have to go to the grocery store as much and risk catching COVID-19 from someone they encounter.
“People who’ve gardened are growing a little bigger garden. People who’ve never gardened are giving it a try,” said Peter Weber, general manager of Weber’s Nursery & Garden Center on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
“We’ve been busier this year than we’ve been in previous years,” said John Gebhardt, manager of Meadow Farms Nurseries & Landscape on Berryville Pike (Va. 7). “We’re getting a lot of people who never have been in the nursery before.”
Those businesses, as well as Anderson’s Nursery & Garden Center on the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) just west of Berryville, report strong sales of vegetable seeds, starter plants in trays and pots in which seedlings can be grown. Starter plants and seedlings can be grown indoors and then transferred to beds outside once they reach a certain stage of growth, Anderson’s co-owner Kevin Anderson mentioned.
“Definitely, we’ve seen an uptick in sales” this spring, Anderson said.
As they served a steady stream of customers Saturday afternoon, the managers were unable to immediately specify how much their business has increased. Gebhardt mentioned, though, that deliveries of mulch and straw have accounted for roughly 25% of Meadow Farms’ business this spring — a much higher percentage than in past years.
Anderson said that while traveling around the area, he has noticed “a lot of people at home, cleaning up their yards and putting down mulch.”
He added that while business has been good so far this year, he realizes that could change at any time.
Amid the pandemic, “you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Anderson said. “So many people are out of work,” which could affect their spending.
“It’s scary,” he said.
On the other hand, he continued, people may become more accustomed to staying at home and they devote more time to gardening, which could further increase sales.
For beginning gardeners this year, Gebhardt offers some practical advice about what to grow.
“Whatever you like to eat,” he said. After all, why grow something you don’t like?
“A lot of people around here like to buy things and get them into the ground” quickly, Anderson observed.
But until the weather stays warmer, the managers recommend that gardeners stick with “cool season crops.” Those include lettuce, broccoli, squash, cucumbers, onions, cabbage and kale. They generally are not affected by frost.
“We’ve still got three or four weeks in which we could have frost,” Weber said.
Tomatoes are considered a warm season crop. They grow best when temperatures routinely reach at least 70 degrees.
For most crops and flowers, “the rule of thumb around here is after Mother’s Day, it’s pretty much OK” to plant them, Anderson said.
Information on proper planting times often can be found on seed packets.
