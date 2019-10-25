WINCHESTER — Members of the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club recently celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Garden Club of Virginia by dedicating a park bench at the Abrams Creek Wetlands.
In the spring, the Garden Club of Virginia awarded the local garden club the Bessie Bocock Carter Conservation Award with a grant of $7,000 to preserve the Abrams Creek Wetlands and the rare plants and the unique ecosystem in the 25-acre preserve.
Through the years, the Garden Club of Virginia has spearheaded 49 restoration sites throughout the state of Virginia including Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, The Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Handley High School in Winchester and the State Arboretum in Boyce.
The Garden Club of Virginia has also donated $500,000 over the last five years to the state parks. For this commitment to the State Parks of Virginia the Garden Club of Virginia received the President’s Award from the National Association of State Park Director’s in September.
The funds for such restoration projects are raised through the proceeds of Historic Garden Week, which is held each April. The Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will host Historic Garden Week on April 25, 2020, in Clarke County.
