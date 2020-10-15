WINCHESTER — The Winchester--Clarke Garden Club (WCGC) hosted a plaque dedication for the 2019 Garden Club of America Founders Fund Award at the Abrams Creek Wetlands on Oct. 2.
Guests attending the dedication were Sally Anderson, vice president of the Virginia Native Plant Society, and James Smith, president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society.
Members of the Abrams Creek Wetlands Project Committee in attendance and who spearheaded the work at the lower marsh were Woody Bousquet, professor emeritus of Shenandoah University Environmental Studies, Valerie Fox, WCGC recording secretary, Pam Keim, member of WCGC, Joshua Kincaid, professor of Environmental Studies at SU, Samantha Crisman, representing Winchester City Parks and Recreation, and Lisa Levinson with the SU School of Nursing and a WCGC member, who served as first aide of the event.
Terry Chandler, president of the WCGC, presided over the ceremony and unveiled the plaque, which was donated by the Garden Club of American to commemorate the Founders Fund $30,000 grant awarded for the Abrams Creek Wetlands, which are off Jubal Early Drive.
After the dedication, Bousquet said a few words about the importance of the wetlands and its rare plants and then work began on eradicating the aggressive trees in the lower marsh. Work continued on the lower marsh the following morning work. The work day was well attended by SU students, employees of the Winchester City Parks and Recreation Department and members of the WCGC.
