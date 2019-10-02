WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Clarke Garden Club has joined a 12-year partnership between the city of Winchester and Shenandoah University's Environmental Studies Program to conserve the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve.
According to a media release from the city, the club is contributing $37,000 in grants and a $2,000 cash donation to protect the wetlands and bring more attention to the preserve. The grants include a Garden Club of America Founders Fund Award of $30,000 and a Garden Club of Virginia Bessie Bocock Carter Conservation Award of $7,000.
The 25-acre Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve, located between Meadow Branch Avenue and Merrimans Lane, is a calcareous fen — saturated soil atop limestone and bedrock — and home to 180 types of birds and over 300 plant species. Twenty of the preserve's plant species appear on Virginia's Rare Plants List, including two found nowhere else in the commonwealth, and has more rare plants than any other limestone-floored wetland in Virginia.
Winchester Parks and Recreation staff members maintain the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve in accordance with a management plan that calls for trees and shrubs, particularly invasive ones, to be trimmed and cut back each March and again between mid-August and mid-October.
The Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will assist in upcoming cuttings, starting with the removal of smaller plants and shrubs from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. Local residents are invited to bring clippers and help out. Wearing boots or waders is recommended. There also will be other volunteer opportunities. Anyone interested in helping should meet prior to the cuttings in the Children of America parking lot at 631 W. Jubal Early Drive.
The club is also donating a bench to the preserve in honor of the Garden Club of Virginia's 100th anniversary. Area residents are invited to attend the dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 in the wetlands.
For more information, contact the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department at 540-662-4946 or email Matt Little at matt.little@winchesterva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.