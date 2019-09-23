WINCHESTER — The local garden clubs met on Sept. 12 for The Joint Garden Club Meeting at the Winchester Church of God.
Grace Morris, president of the Shenandoah Designers Guild and a master flower show judge, conducted the program concentrating on Botanical Arts. Botanical Arts — which includes Horticulture, Design and Artistic Craft Exhibits — is one of the divisions of flower shows. Morris demonstrated Pot-et-fleur and topiary designs. The demonstrations were followed by a luncheon.
The local garden clubs will hold a flower show on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. The show's theme will be "Welcome to My Home," and each club will decorate a door for the show.
