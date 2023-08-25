Garden of Hope

Jessica Freda of Frederick County visited the Valley Health Wellness Center on the campus of Winchester Medical Center on Friday for physical therapy and discovered the "Gardens of Hope” in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Valley Health Foundation. Members of the public are invited to harvest their own sunflowers through Sunday. Freda took the Mammoth Grey Stripe sunflowers she cut to her three daughters. Donations are being accepted.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

