Nestled off the back roads outside Middletown sits Tall Oaks, a tranquil woodland garden with a focus on permaculture owned by doctor and gardener Jennifer Barron. The property — which features edible landscaping, a shade garden and a 6,000-gallon pond — is one of four gardens on this year’s Gardening in the Valley Tour.
Hosted by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardners Association, the tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and takes garden enthusiasts to the following properties in Clarke and Warren counties — the Warren Heritage Society Gardens, The Blue House in downtown Front Royal, Tall Oaks east of Interstate 81 and Montevento in Clarke County.
Barron, a recent graduate of the Master Gardeners program, found her gardening footing during the pandemic. Dressed in her colorful overalls, she can be found among the gooseberries, native flowers of Virginia, and even those pesky weeds when she’s not working or volunteering.
“I’ve always had an interest in gardening,” Barron said. “My husband likes to putter around, as do I. It’s really been fun trying to learn about plants, how to grow a shade garden, various things like that.”
The five-and-half acre property, named by Barron’s children who were inspired by “Gone with the Wind,” sits among oak trees, a keystone species vital to the ecosystem.
When guests tour the front of the custom-built home and take in Barron’s traditional garden, they’ll note tiny seedlings recently planted to the left of her front porch. Over the winter months, Barron placed seeds in milk jugs and watched them grow. When she last counted, she had 83 jugs, given to her by various people, including coworkers and even patients.
“All I had to do was keep them watered and pay attention to them as we got closer to spring,” Barron said. “Come spring, I knew I would have a whole new garden to plant.”
Hundreds of new plants have been placed in the ground over the past few months. Barron said her husband was teasing her for putting labels on each plant.
“You don’t always know what will come back the next season,” she said. “But it also allows me, as well as others, to know the plant’s common and binomial names.”
Barron and her husband have spent the last few years focusing on the type of gardens they wanted to create on their property. It was last spring, during Page County’s Gardening in the Valley Tour, that Barron said she became inspired by Birdsong Pleasure Garden to add a pond to her backyard.
The central water feature on Barron’s property is a 6,000-gallon pond, which is home to two types of fish, coy and orfe. Two types of water flows are present as well as a waterfall and a bog with carnivorous plants. Look closely, and visitors might notice the tadpoles, which recently hatched.
Another area of interest on Barron’s property is the edible garden, which she loves because she does a lot of cooking. Gooseberries and strawberries can be found lining her driveway in late spring and she’s continuously growing her pollinator garden.
“It really is an endless cycle,” Barron said.
Barron said she and her husband are avid DIYers and love finding new ways to care for their gardens including building two kinds of self-watering planters and a vertical strawberry garden. Visitors will also notice the hardscaping with eating space and an outdoor fireplace, with a wood-fires oven, both built by the couple.
The other gardens on Saturday’s tour are:
• The Warren Heritage Society Garden, 101 Chester St. in Front Royal, features an herb garden with period culinary and medicinal plants that will take visitors back to the days when plants were used in more traditional ways. Planted in 1932 for the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday, a pecan tree awaits visitors. On the day of the tour, the historic buildings, Ivy Lodge, Balthis House, Belle Boyd Cottage, and the Country Museum Store will be open for self-guided tours at no extra charge. Demonstrations in the outdoor kitchen and blacksmith shop will also take place.
• The Blue House in downtown Front Royal, known for its artistic uses of free and found objects. The garden is an example of urban gardening with a focus on native plants while creating habits for wildlife. This garden, known for using a canoe as a planter, references the 1999 honor bestowed on Front Royal as the Canoe Capital of Virginia.
• Monteveno, also known as Windy Hill, sits on a 100-acre farm in Clarke County, five miles west of Berryville. The gardens include a pollinator garden, pond garden, and more formal spaces.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, serves Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties, as well as the City of Winchester. Members volunteer in their local communities to educate and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices. Members will be present at each site on the day of the tour and available for questions or comments.
“Everything we share is research-based,” said Virginia Cooperative Extension program associate Joanne Royaltey, who is a Master Gardener. “If someone wants to know what’s growing on their tomato plant, we can help with that.”
