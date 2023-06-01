MIDDLETOWN — GardenFest, hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Belle Grove Plantation with support from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association, returns for its 18th year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This fun day for all ages includes gardening information, shopping, food and a huge plant sale.
Mary Ann Korrigan, Shenandoah County coordinator and project lead chair, said last year's Gardenfest brought in more than 1,300 visitors.
“We strive to have our inventory consisting of native perennials, shrubs, trees, house plants, fruits, vegetables, and flowers,” Korrigan said. “The plants have been grown by the Master Gardeners and are harvested from their own personal gardens. Occasionally, we are invited by the public to harvest plants from their gardens and donate to the sale.”
Plants grown by the Master Gardeners are $5 a piece. There are over 3,200 plants for sale including bleeding hearts, pathos, columbine, hostas, Solomon seal, bee balm, daylilies, mallow, elderberry, and jade.
“Plants are given tender loving care until the day before the event when they are transported to Belle Grove Plantation for the big day,” Korrigan said. “Actual plants available for sale may change due to conditions beyond our control such as animal damage, transport issues, weather conditions, or the health of the plants.”
Spread out on the property will be 23 vendors including those selling plant and trees, arts and crafts and food. Plants and trees not grown by Master Gardeners will be sold at a cost established by the vendor themselves. Arts and crafts will include handmade perfume, alpaca products, doll clothes, and cards, while food and beverage choices include tacos, hot beverages, and baked goods.
Garden presentations on flower arrangements, shade gardens, and rain gardens will begin at 9 a.m.
“There’s going to be a lot of garden talk and more garden talk,” Korrigan said. “So if you’re looking for lots of tips, we’re going to have it.”
There are also activities for children, including a petting zoo.
“Word is children will learn how to build a fort out of sunflowers,” she said.
Other no-cost venues provided at GardenFest are tool sharpening (donations accepted) and the opportunity to stroll through the colonial Belle Grove garden. Visitors can bring their questions and even samples from their gardens to the “Ask a Master Gardener” table for expert advice.
“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association,” Korrigan said. “It all started with a few Master Gardeners meeting in a living room and has now grown to 175 members across the fives counties of Page, Frederick, Shenandoah, Clark, and Warren.”
Korrigan encourages anyone with their own wagon to bring it along, as they only have so many to pass out.
GardenFest is held rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Belle Grove Plantation is located at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown.
Cash and credit cards are accepted by the vendors.
To learn more about GardenFest and to view the plant sale list, visit https://nsvmga.org/events/gardenfest/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.